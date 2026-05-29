Columbus Weather: Sunshine sticks around for weekend

Sunshine and warm temps continue through the weekend into next week.

Good Friday morning! The beautiful weather rolls on! We are starting off with temps in the lower 50s, and we will be mostly sunny as we warm to a high around 80 with calm winds.

The UV index will be high today and through the coming days, around an 8 on a scale of 0 to 11. Be sure to wear sun protection if you are going to be outside for prolonged periods. Staying mostly clear tonight as temps dip into the mid-50s. This weekend will be a tad cooler, but still pleasant.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds, especially to the south and west. We will warm to around 74 on Saturday, then 75 on Sunday. We will have a light breeze out of the northeast this weekend. We warm up more next week, and the sunny skies continue.

Morning lows will start in the 50s for some cool overnights. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 77. We warm to around 78 on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, then a few more clouds arrive Thursday as we warm to 82. We will likely stay in the lower 80s next weekend with some scattered rain returning.

Looking at the next seven days, Ohio may be the only state in the contiguous United States that does not pick up any rain. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Two people are dead after being found by police at a home on Chatsworth Way Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area on a wellness check and found 33-yearAn Ohio State employee killed in what Columbus police have called “a domestic violence incident” is being remembered by friends and clients as investigators relA Pickaway County man is behind bars facing felony charges related to child pornography. The Ohio Department of Children and Youth says a statewide review of publicly funded childcare providers uncovered more than $1 million in overpayments.





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