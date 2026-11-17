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Lots of sun the next several days with temperatures slowly warming up. Good Tuesday morning! It is the coldest morning of the season so far with temps dipping below freezing for most of Central Ohio.

We also have pockets of fog that will leave a thin coating of ice on some surfaces this morning. Once the sun comes up at 7:19 AM, the fog will clear out for a sunny afternoon as temps warm to around 54 with calm winds. Clear skies tonight as temps dip into the lower 30s again. Patchy frost and fog are possible again for Wednesday morning.

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We will be sunny again on Wednesday with a high around 58. We warm into the lower 60s with a few more clouds heading into the start of the weekend. Partly cloudy on Thursday with a morning low of 35, then a high of 61. Mostly sunny Friday with a low of 40, then a high around 63.

Increasing clouds on Saturday as we warm to 64. A cold front Sunday will bring some scattered rain. The timing of the rain is still uncertain, but most models are agreeing right now that the early morning will remain dry, then the chance of rain will go up midday and through the afternoon. We will remain mild with a morning low around 47, then a high around 60.

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Cooler next week with decreasing clouds Monday and a high around 49. Over 60 residents of a South High Street homeless encampment must leave by Dec. 1 as 25 acres are sold for redevelopment. Residents fear trespass arrests as City Council weighs resources and shelter capacity. A Virginia couple has been arrested after police say they hosted a large party involving hundreds of teenagers, underage drinking and fireworks.

Whitehall Police are seeking help to find missing juvenile Bryce Collins, reported missing early Nov. 16 from the Valerie Lane area. Officers searched nearby without success. Call 614-237-6333 with tips. Nearly 200 Central Ohio youth star in “The Ebony Nutcracker,” a culturally reimagined holiday ballet with African American rhythms and dance, Dec. 10–13 at Lincoln Theatre, spotlighting arts education amid tight budgets.