Columbus residents can recycle yard signs and compost pumpkins through November

With Election Day over, local communities are encouraging residents to recycle their campaign yard signs and compost fall pumpkins through several free drop-off

With Election Day over, local communities are encouraging residents to recycle their campaign yard signs and compost fall pumpkins through several free drop-off programs running until late November.

The City of Upper Arlington is accepting election signs for recycling at the Municipal Services Center at 3600 Tremont Rd. Residents can bring signs and place them in bins by the Police Bay at the south end of the building until Nov. 20. City officials ask residents to separate signs from their metal stakes and use the marked bins for each material.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches November 19 on PS5 with Pre-download Starting November 10

In Columbus, the Division of Refuse Collection offers multiple drop-off locations for pumpkins and yard signs through late November. The public can take pumpkins and signs to the Alum Creek Waste and Reuse Convenience Center at 2100 Alum Creek Drive and the Georgesville Waste and Reuse Convenience Center at 1550 Georgesville Rd. , Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 29.

Those with pumpkins only can use the Stephen R. Lennon Refuse Collection Station at 4260 Morse Rd. , Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, as well as Nov. 7 and Nov. 28. Pumpkins and gourds are accepted if they are intact or carved without candles, paint or permanent marker. Paper or cardboard yard signs can go in residents’ blue recycling containers, but plastic signs and metal wires should be taken to the Convenience Centers.

Advertisement

The city also collects broken decorative string lights at these sites for recycling. Since launching the pumpkin collection program four years ago, Columbus has diverted more than 35 tons of pumpkins from the landfill. This keeps organic waste out of landfills and helps prevent methane gas emissions as pumpkins decompose.

The Franklin County Board of Elections has partnered again with the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio to provide a designated recycling container for yard signs at the southeast corner of the Board of Elections parking lot at 1700 Morse Rd. This service is available until the end of November for campaigns and the public.

“This program gives campaigns and residents a convenient way to recycle their yard signs after the election,” said Antone White, director of the Franklin County Board of Elections. “We appreciate SWACO’s partnership and encourage everyone to use the designated container,” he said. The drop-off programs give local campaigns and households an easy opportunity to help the environment at the end of election season and as fall decorations come down.

Ohio's presumed AG-elect says he plans to investigate a major gap between allegations of fraud and the number of prosecutors in state-funded programs. Ohio's next Secretary of State is raising questions about the future of voting in the state after a measure requiring specific voter ID passed. One person is dead and another is recovering after being shot in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Police were called to the scene along Gibbard Avenue just east of