Columbus police are investigating two separate incidents: a non-fatal shooting on Pontiac Street where the victim is expected to survive, and a fatal hit-and-run in Linden that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Pontiac Street and sent the victim to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Police were dispatched at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday to the hospital after a report of a walk-in shooting victim, according to Columbus police.

Officers later determined the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Pontiac St. Officers spoke with the victim, who had gunshot wounds. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Non-Fatal Shooting Team Detective Houseberg #2468 at 645-4323 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 461-TIPS .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Person killed after being struck in fatal hit-and-run in Linden A pedestrian was struck and killed at Westerville Rd and Denune Ave in Linden. The victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Pontiac Street after a victim walked into Riverside Methodist Hospital Thursday night. The victim is expected to survive; felony assault detectives are seeking tips.