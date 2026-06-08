Columbus native prepares to

A Columbus native is preparing to reach new heights, all for a good cause.

James Fernandez is climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money money for the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, but he needs the community's help. Search ongoing for gunman who opened fire in Columbus Kroger parking lot Police say they are investigating a shooting in a University District grocery store parking lot Sunday afternoon that left one person injured while fleeing thePolice are investigating a Saturday night shooting on the city’s south side that left multiple people injured.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of EastA man was rushed to a local hospital after he was shot in Linden overnight. Police were called to the 900 block of East 22nd Street around 2:45 a.m., where theyJ. T. Poston built a four-shot lead Sunday morning in the rain-delayed Memorial and won the biggest tournament of his career.

It just turned out to be a lot moreTwo people are in custody and police are searching for two other suspects following a shooting that triggered a massive manhunt and shut down a major Ohio highw





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