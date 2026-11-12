Columbus Clippers Launch Holiday Lights Celebration at Huntington Park

The Columbus Clippers introduce a 43-night Holiday Lights event at Huntington Park featuring over one million lights, drone shows, and family activities in Columbus, Ohio.

The Columbus Clippers have officially announced the launch of their brand-new Holiday Lights celebration at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio. This major seasonal event is scheduled to run for 43 consecutive nights, beginning on Saturday, November 14, and concluding on New Year's Eve. The organization aims to transform the ballpark into a vibrant winter destination that offers immersive displays and festive entertainment for families and community members throughout the holiday season.

The Scale and Features of Holiday Lights

Visitors to the ballpark can expect to encounter more than one million lights illuminating the venue during the four-and-a-half-month run. The Columbus Clippers have designed the experience to include interactive exhibits and themed entertainment that go beyond simple decoration. The event features a full offering of festivities intended to engage guests of all ages, creating a comprehensive holiday experience within the sports facility.

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Guests will find specific interactive experiences scattered throughout the park, including the Kids Craft Corner and fire pit warmers for comfort. A prominent 30-foot Grand Tree serves as a central landmark for photos, alongside a Photo-Op Globe designed specifically for family pictures. The organization has also introduced a Huntington Park scavenger hunt that offers prizes to participants who complete the challenge.

Special Activities and Entertainment Offerings

The celebration includes unique activities that utilize the stadium infrastructure for seasonal fun. A walk along the concourse allows attendees to view vivid displays, while those willing to pay an extra five dollars can experience a holiday train ride around the warning track. For winter sports enthusiasts, the organization has introduced Clippers Curling, with two curling lanes set up in the Right Field Plaza.

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Entertainment value is further enhanced by a Drone Light Show that takes place on 35 dates throughout the event period. This 12-minute performance features 300 drones created by Vector Aerial Systems, providing a high-tech visual spectacle. Additionally, mascot appearances by Krash and LouSeal are scheduled for 11 specific dates, offering photo opportunities and interaction with the team's beloved characters.

Commercial and Culinary Offerings at Huntington Park

Shopping and dining options are integrated into the event to support attendees during their visit. Visitors can shop for seasonal merchandise at the Clippers Cargo Shop, which is stocked with holiday-themed items. Food and drink stands throughout the park will serve holiday favorites, ensuring that guests have access to traditional seasonal treats while enjoying the lights.

For those planning larger gatherings, the Hall of Fame Bar is open for private parties. This venue allows guests to overlook the lights from the second floor, providing a premium view of the celebration. The combination of commercial and culinary offerings ensures that the event caters to both casual visitors and those looking for a more structured holiday outing.

Event Schedule and Operational Details

The Columbus Clippers have structured the event to maximize attendance over the holiday period. The 43-night run from Saturday, November 14 through New Year's Eve ensures that the lights are available for viewing on weekends and major holidays. The specific dates for the Drone Light Show and mascot appearances are spread out to encourage repeat visits from local families.

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This initiative represents a significant commitment by the Columbus Clippers to community engagement during the off-season. By leveraging the infrastructure of Huntington Park, the team provides a large-scale public attraction that draws crowds to Columbus, Ohio. The integration of lights, activities, and entertainment creates a durable seasonal destination for the region.