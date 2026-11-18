Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman is on personal health leave. Deputy Superintendent Kathryn Moser will serve as her designee while Chapman recovers at home, with a planned return in January.

Dr. Angela Chapman is on a leave of absence due to a "personal heath matter," Board of Education President Antoinette Miranda confirmed Tuesday. Deputy Superintendent Kathryn Moser will be serving as her "designee" during her absence.

According to the minutes of the meeting, Chapman is at home recovering and doing well. She looks forward to returning in January. The spirit of giving is alive and well in Central Ohio! KEMBA is supporting the Toys for Tots drive with a generous $35,000 check presentation, helping spread hA person was hospitalized with critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree along Joyce Avenue just off Westerville Road on the northeast side of town.

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Police were not sure what led to the crash. An investigation wasOver 60 residents of a South High Street homeless encampment must leave by Dec. 1 as 25 acres are sold for redevelopment. Residents fear trespass arrests as City Council weighs resources and shelter capacity. Families looking to kick off the holiday season can head to Livingston Avenue tonight for Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s annual tree lighting.

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The event is happening along Livingston Avenue in front of the hospital. TheChillicothe residents debate zoning for data centers, battery storage and crypto mining over water, energy and neighborhood impacts. A Pixelle mill data hall plan stays exempt amid NDA scrutiny. Rules due Dec.