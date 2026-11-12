Columbus City Schools committee recommends school closures amid $50M budget shortfall

Columbus City Schools board backed most of a $50M budget-cut plan and recommended closing Highland Elementary. With cash projected negative by 2030, leaders cite underused buildings and bus changes as parents protest.

Parents and community members pushed back against the proposed changes, gathering outside Mifflin High School Wednesday with signs reading “Save Our Schools” and “Stop Closing Columbus Schools.

” A Columbus City Schools committee recommended most of a proposed $50 million budget-reduction plan Wednesday, while separately approving a recommendation to close Highland Elementary School. The committee considered school closures separately from the rest of the proposed cuts. The committee voted to recommend closing Highland Elementary. Other schools and programs included in the district’s proposed realignment plan were not recommended for closure by the committee.

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The district is seeking $50 million in additional reductions as it faces financial pressure from declining state support and expenses that have exceeded revenue. Its presentation warned that the district's cash balance could turn negative beginning in fiscal year 2030 without additional savings. The proposed reductions include nearly $31 million in personnel cuts, $11.6 million through school and program realignment, $3.8 million in transportation savings and about $3.6 million in nonpersonnel expenses.

District leaders said about 20% of the district's available seats are unused, with some buildings operating at less than 30% capacity. They argued that consolidating schools would allow the district to make better use of its facilities and provide students with more modern learning environments. District leaders also pointed to facility concerns, including buildings with unrepaired roof leaks and portions of school buildings that are not being used.

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But parents and community members pushed back against the proposed changes, gathering outside Mifflin High School Wednesday with signs reading “Save Our Schools” and “Stop Closing Columbus Schools. ” One parent described the possibility of additional school changes as disruptive for students who have already attended multiple schools.

“I'm afraid that if we move him again and again and again, we're going to lose him and we'll lose many other students,” the parent said. “And it's not just to a charter school or a private school. We're gonna lose them to the street. ” Another parent said losing a familiar school community could affect students' sense of safety and security.

The committee also recommended the district's proposed transportation reductions. One option would eliminate most yellow bus service for high school students while providing COTA passes to eligible students. Students who need more than one COTA transfer would continue to qualify for yellow bus service under that proposal. Students with individualized education programs would also retain transportation accommodations.

The district's presentation warned that if the full $50 million in savings had to come from personnel reductions, hundreds of positions could be affected. The estimated number varies depending on the employee group. The committee's recommendations will go before the Columbus City Schools Board of Education in December. The district expects to identify specific personnel reductions between February and May 2027.

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