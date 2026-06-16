Columbus City Schools and City Council meet to establish new partnership

Columbus City Schools Board of Education members and Columbus City Council members sat at the same table Monday evening to begin discussions about partnering to

Columbus City Schools Board of Education members and Columbus City Council members sat at the same table Monday evening to begin discussions about partnering together.

"This is an opportunity for us to grow together," said Dr. Antoinette Miranda, the Board of Education's president. "This is an opportunity for us to move forward. " "The biggest message for me is that there are no Columbus City School issues that are not also the City of Columbus issues," said Council President Shannon Hardin.

"And we want to do our part to come up beside our partners at the district and make sure that we're being as supportive as possible. " The district's chief financial officer gave an overview of the financial struggles at Columbus City Schools and blamed a lack of funding on legislators at the statehouse. Most recently, in May, the district cut 299 positions to help reduce spending by $50 million. Leaders said they fear that's not the end.

"What we're talking about and naming and acknowledging that as a district, we are facing some really complex challenges as a system and as a community," said Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman. "And so we want to be certainly thinking about how we can come together, sister government entities, to work together, to work collaboratively to address those complex challenges. "in Cincinnati. It connects local partners, already doing the work, with schools, to meet the needs of students.

Those partners manage their own finances, taking the burden off the district.

"The real meat and potatoes of it is about deep community engagement and figuring out what are the needs and assets in any local neighborhood," Monteiro explained. "What do the people living there actually need," he asked. "What do they already have? How do you bring these two things together to solve problems and just improve life for everybody?

"Monteiro said he would like the committee to meet in schools, not just downtown at city hall. He said he hopes members do more listening to community members than talking at them in the future. A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday night on Broad Street on Columbus’ East Side.

The crash happened at 11:16 p.m.The Buckeye Country Superfest is returning to Ohio Stadium in Columbus on July 10, 2027, after Saturday's sold-out show drew 60,780 fans. The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant for narcotics after deputies received a tip alleging possible narcotics use at the residence. A long-planned effort to make Central Ohio easier and safer to get around is starting with a new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 71 in Grove City.

The Hoover RIt was a rude awakening for dozens in West Columbus and Hilliard Monday morning. Hilliard Police say around thirty-five cars were broken into in neighborhoods ne





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