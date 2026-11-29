WSYX ABC 6 is On Your Side, providing local news, first warning weather forecasts and alerts, traffic updates, consumer advocacy, and the latest information about sports, politics, law enforcement, community events, government waste, and much more, including ABC network news and entertainment programming.

The Columbus Aviators will host a free, family-friendly 'Select-A-Seat' Experience on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The team says the interactive event will let fans walk the stadium bowl, test out sightlines and choose exact season ticket locations for the 2027 season.

For under $100, fans can snag season tickets will include a full five-game home package at the stadium. Police were called to the 3200 block of Mayfair Park Place just after 3:30 p.m. on report of a shooting. The Crew on Friday assured Columbus sports fans they'd have a playoff to follow in December, but the Buckeyes gave them a memory to last a lifetime Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

OSHP investigates after rollover crash ejects driver in Jackson County A 23-year-old Oak Hill man was seriously injured after his pickup truck crashed and overturned in Jackson County, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. The crash happened on Sardis Road at about 7:37 p.m. inA performance of "The Rocky Horror Show" during the rescheduled Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drew complaints online from some viewers, who said the costumes and choreography were inappropriate for a family audience.