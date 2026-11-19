Columbiana County children and dogs were removed from a home after school staff reported foul odors and visible filth, prompting a welfare check.

The Columbiana County Humane Society intervened in a disturbing case after school personnel in Columbiana County, Ohio, detected a severe foul odor emanating from an elementary school student. The organization stated that the situation escalated when a school nurse contacted their team regarding the student's condition, leading to the removal of children and dogs from a local residence. This action was taken following initial observations by school staff that suggested improper sanitation and potential neglect at the child's home.

Initial Detection At Elementary School

The incident began when staff members at an elementary school noticed an unusual smell on a student during the day. The school nurse was alerted to the situation and investigated further, initially suspecting the child might have tracked in something unpleasant. However, after closer examination, the nurse determined that the odor did not originate from the child's footwear but rather from the student's clothing and body. This realization prompted immediate hygiene interventions and a call for professional assistance from the Columbian County Humane Society to assess potential animal-related causes.

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Physical Evidence Of Severe Neglect

During the assessment at the school, the nurse observed disturbing physical evidence indicating severe neglect. As staff attempted to remove the child's socks, matted hair and feces fell onto the floor, confirming the presence of unsanitary conditions. The school nurse believed the odor was specifically linked to animal feces and urine, suggesting the child had been living in an environment contaminated by pet waste. School employees provided the student with clean clothes and washed the original garments before the humane society representative arrived to take over the case.

Welfare Check Reveals Ammonia Odor

Upon receiving the report, a representative from the Columbiana County Humane Society went to the school to verify the staff's observations. After confirming the details, the organization coordinated with a representative from children's services to conduct a welfare check at the family's home. Inside the residence, the team encountered numerous dogs and reported a strong ammonia odor, a chemical smell often associated with accumulated animal urine. The presence of visible fleas on the animals further indicated a lack of veterinary care and basic hygiene standards within the household.

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Immediate Removal Of Children And Animals

The humane society stated that the children were instructed to leave the home immediately and were not permitted to return until the property was cleared by children's services. All animals found inside were removed to receive necessary medical treatment. The organization confirmed that the children were taken to a secure location, though they did not specify the exact number of children or dogs involved in the removal. The Humane Society emphasized that photos of the animals were not being released at that time to protect the privacy of the involved parties and ongoing procedures.

Ongoing Investigation By Authorities

As of the latest update, the Humane Society has not disclosed the specific number of children or animals removed, the exact date of the welfare check, or whether any criminal charges have been filed against the guardians. 19 News contacted the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office to inquire about the possibility of charges and to verify the ages of the children who were taken from the home. The case remains active as authorities continue to investigate the extent of the neglect and determine the appropriate legal and social services outcomes for the family.