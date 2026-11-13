Columbia Women's Basketball Coach Megan Griffith Suspended After Abuse Allegations

Columbia University suspended head basketball coach Megan Griffith for three games following complaints of verbal abuse and psychological mistreatment by multiple athletes.

Columbia University suspended head coach Megan Griffith for three games following detailed allegations of emotional and verbal abuse by former players. The disciplinary action addresses claims that the coaching program fostered an environment of manipulation and mistreatment that persisted from 2016 through the filing of the complaint.

Specific Allegations and Player Statements

A former player filed a formal complaint in September alleging that Griffith engaged in abusive behavior dating back to 2016 when she joined the program. The document includes statements from five other school athletes who claim Griffith created a culture of verbal abuse, bullying, and manipulation. These athletes reported serious concerns regarding emotional mistreatment and a disregard for player mental health.

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Complainants described the team environment as volatile, stating that everyone felt they were constantly walking on eggshells. The filing notes that Griffith frequently degraded players by calling them zeros in life. She also criticized individuals for speaking Spanish and employed emotionally manipulative tactics to control the team.

Coaching Methods and Disciplinary Actions

The complaint outlines specific punitive measures used by Griffith against student-athletes. Accusers stated she kicked students out of the Columbia locker room or from practice with little justification. In some instances, she punished players by making them sit in a chair facing a corner.

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Griffith responded to the suspension by stating she is cooperating fully with the University review process. She took complete responsibility for the program, acknowledging that her conduct fell short at times. As a former student-athlete at the institution, she emphasized that player success and well-being remain her top priorities.

Institutional Response and Coaching Transition

The school released a separate statement affirming its commitment to a supportive environment for all student-athletes and athletic programs. Columbia University highlighted its dedication to maintaining an inclusive atmosphere for the Women's Basketball team specifically.

Griffith serves as the school's most winning coach with a record of 174 wins and 100 losses since 2016. During the three-game suspension, associate head coach Tyler Cordell assumed duties as the head coach to ensure continuity for the team.