Columbia University Honors Beau Presley Following Her Death at 25

Columbia University honors journalism student Beau Presley, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, sharing her final interview and academic aspirations for 2027.

Columbia University has released a final tribute to Beau Presley, a graduate student who died at age 25. The institution shared an interview conducted mere weeks before her passing, highlighting her dedication to journalism and her future plans to graduate in May 2027.

Columbia School Honors Deceased Journalism Student

Columbia Journalism School announced the death of Beau Presley on Monday, November 9. The school confirmed that she was enrolled in the master's degree program and was expected to graduate in May 2027. The administration stated they received permission from Beau's family and fellow students to release an interview she conducted with Columbia News just before her death.

Also read Columbia Journalism School Student Beau Jessup Dies Before Graduation

The university expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their student. A statement from the school read, "We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved her." This public acknowledgment serves as the official record of her enrollment and the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Beau Presley's Academic Journey and Aspirations

Beau Presley had established a strong academic foundation before joining Columbia. She previously studied at the London School of Economics and the University of Cambridge. Her decision to move to New York City after completing her undergraduate studies in the United Kingdom marked a significant step in her educational career.

Advertisement

In an October interview with Columbia News, Beau reflected on her move to New York. She described the experience as special, citing the opportunity to learn from professors whose careers she aspires to emulate. She noted being surrounded by people who were equally curious and ambitious about the world.

Beau articulated a clear professional goal upon graduation. She stated her desire to be a journalist and writer who reports on people, culture, and social questions. Her ambition was to utilize her master's degree, scheduled for completion in 2027, to shape public narratives through rigorous reporting.

Reflecting on Fame and Public Narratives

Beau Presley was the only child of Lisa Marie Presley. Her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at age 54 earlier this year. Priscilla Presley, the grandmother, thanked fans for their support following the loss, noting that the condolences touched her during a very difficult time.

Beau spoke openly about growing up with an unusual awareness of the distance between people's private lives and the stories told about them. As the daughter of a television actress, she observed how experiences could be distorted, simplified, or transformed into a public narrative over which the subject had little control.

Advertisement

This early exposure shaped her intellectual curiosity. Beau questioned who gets to tell people's stories and what happens when those stories enter the public domain. She viewed journalism as a tool to illuminate experiences rather than merely exploit them.

Family Context and Ongoing Mourning

The Presley family has endured multiple significant losses in recent years. Beau's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away at age 54. Her father, Michael Lockwood, and her mother's husband, Paul, have not commented on Beau's death. Lisa Marie and Paul tied the knot in the Cotswolds in 2014.

The tragedy extends beyond the Presley lineage. Chad Lowe's daughter, Fiona, died by suicide at age 13. A youth club she attended, Widget Works, paid tribute to her on Instagram, thanking her for the beautiful years of frolicking, dancing, laughing, and loving.

These simultaneous losses have drawn global attention to the resilience of young journalists and the fragility of life. Beau Presley's legacy at Columbia Journalism School now stands as a testament to her potential and her critical perspective on media.