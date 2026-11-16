Columbia’s gates will remain closed to NYC locals, judge rules

A Manhattan judge tossed a lawsuit seeking to force Columbia to reopen College Walk.

Columbia can keep its gates closed — and locals out — after a judge dismissed a lawsuit to force the Ivy League A Manhattan judge dismissed the lawsuit from Morningside Heights residents trying to force the prestigious university to reopen its gates — however, the locals haven’t quite given up.

“My clients and I are very disappointed in today’s decision, and plan to appeal,” Toby Golick, the residents’ attorney said, according to theThe lawsuit, which was filed a year ago, was tossed last week after Judge David Cohen ruled the residents have “no right” of access to College Walk.116th between Broadway and Amsterdam — historically served as a walkway that allowed students and the public to cut through campus. Columbia first closed its gates to the public after protests in October 2023.

Also read High surf prompts temporary closure of Manhattan Beach Pier, Ventura Pier

The campus shut down again in spring 2024, when anti-Israel demonstrators set up encampments on the lawns, which resulted in police intervention. Last year, residents filed a lawsuit arguing that under a 1953 deal — in which the city handed that area of 116th Street to the university — the walkway should stay open to the public. They also said the closure violates disability law, arguing that older and disabled neighbors have to now make long detours around the campus.

However, the judge found nothing in the 1953 agreement that gave the public a right to use the walkway.

Advertisement

“Even if Columbia previously granted unrestricted public access to College Walk, as it remained their private property, nothing prevented them from restricting access at any time,” the ruling states. This court order comes after Mayor Zohra Mamdani, who grew up in the neighborhood and is the son of a Columbia professor, threatened to take legal action in September against Columbia if they didn’t open their gates.

A spokesperson from the university said they “very much” welcomed the court’s recognition that College Walk is private property, as per a statement provided to