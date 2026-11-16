Columbia Records leads the 2027 Grammy Awards with nine Big Four nominations, matching a historic streak. The list includes details on indie labels and parent company totals.

Columbia Records has secured a commanding lead in the early running for the 2027 Grammy Awards, earning nine nominations across the prestigious Big Four general field categories. These top honors include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. The announcement was made on Monday, November 16, cementing the label's status as the most-nominated entity in these critical artistic divisions.

Columbia Records Leads Label Nominations in 2027

The nine nominations earned by Columbia Records easily surpass all other major record labels in the general field. This total represents the highest number of Big Four nods for a single label since Interscope Records received thirteen nominations for the 2024 ceremony. The achievement highlights the label's enduring strength in signing and promoting top-tier musical talent across diverse genres and generations.

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Leading the charge for Columbia is a star artist who achieved nominations in every single one of the Big Four categories. This rare feat makes her only the fifth artist since the expansion of these specific award categories to land nominations in all major general field areas. Her recognition includes her album and single "Berghain" being nominated for both album and record, as well as song of the year. This milestone places her in elite company, underscoring the immense critical acclaim and commercial success of her recent work.

Island Records Extends Dominance in Best New Artist

Island Records has also established a remarkable pattern of success, marking the third consecutive year with a Best New Artist nomination for the label. This streak represents its fifth nomination in just three years, extending the longest-running active streak for any label in this specific category. The recognition highlights Island's recent dominance, particularly among young and rising female pop artists who are reshaping the current musical landscape.

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Artists such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swles join this impressive list of nominees for Island Records since the 2025 awards. The last label to match this level of consistency in the Best New Artist category was Columbia Records itself. Columbia held five nominations in three years between 2020 and 2022, and six across four years when including 2019. Prior to 2019, achieving such volume was significantly more difficult due to category limitations that capped entries at five per year through 2018.

Ties and Indie Label Surges in General Field

While Columbia leads overall, other labels have secured significant recognition through standout artists. Human Resources earned three nominations among the Big Four categories for her album and single "Where Is My Husband!" This performance ties the label with Interscope Records, which also saw three of its major stars secure nods. One of Interscope's superstars, Olivia Rodrigo, received nominations for album, song, and record of the year, while another artist, RAYE, who previously won a Best New Artist nomination in 2025, contributed to the label's strong showing.

The indie label community also demonstrated a powerful presence, racking up seven nominations in addition to RAYE's contributions. This total represents the highest number of indie nominees for the Big Four categories since six artists received nods in 2021. Dead Oceans secured a nomination for album of the year for its artist's work. Meanwhile, Angine de Poitrine (ATO), Geese (Partisan), and The Womack Sisters (Daptone) all received nominations for Best New Artist, showcasing the robust health of independent music.

Universal Music Group Leads by Distribution Metrics

When analyzing the broader corporate landscape, Universal Music Group (UMG) led the way in the Big Four categories with twelve nominations. This total did not include additional nominations from Capitol Records for a Best New Artist nominee. Sony Music followed closely with Columbia's nine nominations, while Warner Music Group (WMG) secured four nominations from Atlantic Records. The independent sector collected seven nominations, maintaining a strong competitive edge against the major conglomerates.

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However, when distribution ownership is factored into the totals, the numbers shift significantly. Human Resources, which is distributed by The Orchard, would add its nominations to Sony, pushing Sony's total to twelve. Additionally, the distribution deals for ATO and Partisan go through Virgin Music Group, which is owned by Universal Music Group. This structural detail would push UMG's total nominations to fourteen, highlighting the extensive reach of major label distribution networks even for independent artists.

Leadership Changes at Universal Music Latin America

In related corporate news, Jesús López has stepped down as the Head of Universal Music Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula. He has been named Chairman Emeritus of UMG's Global Talent Services. This leadership transition marks a significant shift in the executive structure of one of the music industry's most vital regional divisions, reflecting ongoing strategic adjustments within the global music corporation.