In a lengthy biography on Kerman’s website, she describes herself as “the new queen of rock,” and boasts of “mentor” relationships with legendary singer Gladys Knight …

with a married Columbia University professor is also a Britney Spears-inspired singer who performed a cringeworthy ode to TikTok. Annie Kerman, 36, who is accused of harassing Columbia Business School professor Wouter Dessein, 52, after meeting on a dating site, described herself as a classically trained “new queen of rock” who won an MTV music award as a teenager in her native Belarus,She said her music, released under the name Abi Lorrel, was inspired by troubled “Oops!

… I Did It Again” singer Spears — as well as her “mentor” relationships with soul legend Gladys Knight and rapper Sticky Fingaz. Annie Kerman, the alleged mistress at the center of a Columbia University lawsuit, performs in her “Don’t Ban TikTok” music video posted to YouTube on April 21, 2024. Her colorful performances include a YouTube video for a song called “Don’t Ban TikTok” in 2024, when Congress was considering banning the social media site over ties to China.

Also read ‘Fatal Attraction’ Columbia prof tried to buy mistress’ silence with $36K: court papers

At one point in the video, she writhes around in a Barbie sweatshirt and Louis Vuitton-print sunglasses.

“I’m addicted to TikTok because I saw her,” Kerman sings at one point, dressed in a leopard-print outfit in the video that includes clips of lawmakers speaking about the app. In a lengthy biography on her website, Kerman describes herself as a “Chernobyl survivor” who became “the new queen of rock” — with songs including “Being Poor Sucks” and “I Hate My Daddy. ” “Abi’s career took off rapidly, finding fame in Belarus and parts of Russia.

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With a foundation in music theory, she became a classically trained opera singer, composer, and arranger,” the bio reads. Kerman is not listed as a winner or nominee in this category for the MTV Europe awards or regional awards in the 2000s. Linkedin/Arlo Parker“After releasing a successful Russian-language R&B song, she set her sights on America.

This led her to meet Bernard Jackson, lead singer of the R&B group SURFACE, who recognized her talents and began nurturing her growth as a future star,” the website states.

“Today, Abi Lorrel is on the cusp of releasing collaborations with legends like Gladys Knight, KRS-One, and many more,” her site claimed. Wouter Dessein, left, and his wife, Zhihong Zhang, are suing Annie Kerman following a two-year affair. Kerman also claims to be a “Chernobyl survivor,” and states she “might” be creating music with a former member of prog-rock band Yes, evidence for which could not be found.

Dessein, a top international economist, accused Kerman of being an “intelligent, manipulative woman who has an Ivy League education and a penchant for vengeance,” in his 36-page lawsuit. He claims to have met Kerman for dinner in February 2024, where she introduced herself as “Veronica,” lied about being 28, and said she was from Lithuania.

She allegedly began , and from May 2025, the internationally renowned economist was helping pay her rent, living expenses, travel and tuition, according to the complaint. , and was “obsessed” with him leaving his wife of 18 years, Zhihong Zhang, according to the lawsuit. , and subjected his family to a “real-life fatal attraction,” according to the suit, referencing the 1987 thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.

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Wouter Dessein, a professor of economics at Columbia Business School, claims Kerman tried to extort him.

“My darling, it’s gonna be ugly for you. The worst possible thing you can think of,” Kerman warned Dessein, according to the complaint. Dessein and his wife are seeking damages including more than $120,000 in legal fees, $9,000 for mental health treatment, and $44,725 in lost tuition payments for their child.

Dessein’s lawsuit triggered the filing of a Jane Doe lawsuit against the professor in the same New York court just hours later, accusing him of forcing the woman into nonconsensual sex and dumping her via video call. Doe, for her part, is suing for sexual battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A representative for Dessein opted not to comment. Representatives for Kerman didn’t respond immediately to requests for comment.

Annie Kerman, the alleged mistress at the center of a Columbia University lawsuit, performs in her"Don't Ban TikTok" music video posted to YouTube on April 21, 2024. Linkedin/Arlo ParkerWouter Dessein, left, and his wife, Zhihong Zhang, are suing Annie Kerman following a two-year affair. Wouter Dessein, a professor of economics at Columbia Business School, claims Kerman tried to extort him.