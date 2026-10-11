Colts trade Josh Downs and 2027 seventh-round pick to Chiefs for fourth- and fifth-round picks

The Indianapolis Colts are trading wide receiver Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2027. Downs had requested a trade on Oct. 28.

The Indianapolis Colts are trading wide receiver Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for fourth- and fifth-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, according to reports.

The deal was confirmed by insiders. The move was first reported on Nov. 10, 2026. Downs, a third-round pick by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft, had reportedly requested a trade on Oct. 28. In his final game with the Colts, a 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, he caught three passes for 24 yards and had two crucial drops.

Also read Chiefs Reportedly Find Wide Receiver Help In Trade With Colts

Downs Addresses Trade Rumors

After that game, Downs was asked whether he wanted to remain with the Colts. He said, I said I am open to whatever. If they want me to stay here, I am going to stay here, and if they want to trade me away, they will trade me away. He was also asked whether it was challenging to focus amid trade rumors.

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He said, I do not really have an answer for that. I practiced well this week. I was catching balls all week and playing hard. I was not distracted.

I was just, like I said, I just stunk today. Downs appeared happy about the move, posting a celebratory meme on social media after news of the deal broke. In a follow-up post on X, he wrote, I am beyond grateful and blessed for my time in Indy. Nothing but love For the Shoe.

Colts Receiver Career Stats

In 55 career games for the Colts, Downs recorded 228 receptions for 2,470 yards and 12 touchdowns. This season, through nine games, he has 33 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown. He enjoyed a career year in 2024, when he caught 72 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns. The trade adds to a Kansas City wide receiver room that has been hurting this season.

Rashee Rice has battled hamstring and knee issues, while Xavier Worthy suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday win over the Jets. The move comes three weeks after the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard and two weeks after the team traded away franchise pillars Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. The Colts also traded veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen to San Francisco and are holding on to superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

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Downs, who was seen walking off the field during an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, now joins a Chiefs team looking to bolster its receiving corps for the stretch run.