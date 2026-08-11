Colts tell Daniel Jones he will not be traded before deadline, report says

The Indianapolis Colts have informed quarterback Daniel Jones they will not trade him before Tuesday's deadline, according to a report. Jones is due $38 million in 2027 and has about a $10.5 million injury guarantee until March.

The Indianapolis Colts have informed quarterback Daniel Jones that they will not trade him before Tuesday afternoon's deadline, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer.

The decision comes as the Colts are in sell mode but have opted to keep Jones, even though teams inquired about him. Jones is due $38 million in 2027 and has only about a $10.5 million injury guarantee until March, making him a rebuild-friendly deal. The Colts are coming off a fifth straight loss, 27-23 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, dropping them to 2-7.

Also read Colts Continue to Be Delusional About Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones Stats After Injury

Jones had a solid but unspectacular day against Dallas, completing 20 of 34 passes for 180 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The 29-year-old is in his second season in Indianapolis and is coming back from an Achilles tear that ended his 2025 season early. This season, he has thrown just six touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 60 percent completion rate.

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Jones' name began circulating in trade rumors after the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard and traded away franchise pillars Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Amid the speculation, Jones said he believes in the Colts' direction and defended head coach Shane Steichen. I believe in Shane, Jones said. I believe in what we're doing.

I love playing for Shane. So, like I said, I hadn't thought about it much. I've been so focused on Dallas and making sure I was ready to go today. As the trade deadline approaches, Jones was asked whether the rumors and other recent distractions have affected him or his teammates.

Jones Dismisses Trade Rumors

Yeah, I don't know, Jones said. I think it's hard to quantify it or say exactly what's what. But at the end of the day, it's our job to play and play well. And we haven't played well enough the last couple weeks.

So, that's on us. And we've got to fix that. Like I said, just so much going on here with getting ready for this game and playing well, playing well today, and that's plenty to think about, Jones added. He acknowledged that the Colts have faced plenty of distractions in recent weeks but said the players must focus on what they can control.

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Yeah, I think obviously just a ton to focus on with Dallas and the game today, Jones said. So, I think that's where my focus has been with that, and you see a lot of stuff. There's been plenty of distractions the last couple weeks with all the stuff that's gone on, and it's unfortunate we're in that position. But I think as players, your job is to focus as much on what's in front of you.

Colts Trade Deadline Jonathan Taylor

And playing quarterback, there's a lot of focusing on getting ready for a game. So, that was my approach. The big question around the Colts remains whether they will trade star running back Jonathan Taylor by the deadline. The Giants, whose running game lacks an elite back, have already made and rescinded a trade offer.

The team is reportedly looking for a deal closer to what the 49ers gave up for Christian McCaffrey in 2022, which included a second, third and fourth-round pick and the following year's fifth-rounder. The Broncos, Vikings, Packers, Seahawks and Giants have all been linked to Taylor. It is unclear how much else the Colts are willing to shed unless the right price is met, but it sounds like Jones will be sticking around.