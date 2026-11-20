The Colts have seen enough of Daniel Jones — for good.

The team released the quarterback Friday, just six months into the $88 million deal he signed before the season. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones looks on from the sideline during a game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Houston.

“Can’t say enough good things about Daniel, just the ultimate competitor, ultimate teammate, toughness that he brought to the football team,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said after announcing the release. “The guy played on a broken leg for us last year for three or four games, snaps his Achilles, came back in eight-and-a-half months and gave this organization everything he had. Couldn’t be more thankful for the time I had with him.

Also read Biggest Takeaway From Colts' Loss to Texans: Shane Steichen Might Finally Bench Daniel Jones

” After a strong start to his 2025 season in Indianapolis, Jones has been a disaster this year for the Colts after returning from a torn Achilles. Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts scrambles with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Jones, 29, and the Colts fell 26-3 to the Texans on Thursday night to drop to 3-8. He will now hit the waiver wire.

It will cost any team that claims him $2.3 million this season with $38 million non-guaranteed for next season. Much like his time with the Colts, Jones’ run in New York ended in spectacular and expensive fashion. The former Duke star led the Giants to the playoffs in 2022 — his fourth season in the league —Jones and the team immediately fell off a cliff and he was released in 2024 after being demoted to fourth-string.

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Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones talks with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud after a game in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. After finishing the season on the Vikings’ practice squad, Jones got his second chance with the Colts and beat out Richardson for the starting job in 2025. It seemed like a successful resurrection story with Jones leading the team to a 7-1 start before the devastating Achilles injury.

Jones had not thrown for over 200 yards in five straight games, while the team’s downfall included being the only team to lose to the awful Titans. Jones’ $88 million deal — $100 million with incentives — was the largest two-year contract in NFL history. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones looks on from the sideline during a game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Houston.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts scrambles with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones talks with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud after a game in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.