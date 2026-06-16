Colts' Shane Steichen is Facing Toughest Challenge of His Career

Shane Steichen is at the end of his road with the Indianapolis Colts.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen swings his whistle Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as he watches the quarterbacks during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

| Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imageshave been one of the most subpar teams in the NFL over the last three seasons. During that span, the squad has compiled a mediocre 25-26 mark with no playoffs or divisional titles. This means that general manager Chris Ballard is at his final stop, entering his tenth year with the Colts.

While his name has been on the hot seat for the last few years, head coach Shane Steichen is also hanging out in this territory, entering his fourth year with Indianapolis. Steichen has had a lot of uncontrollables hit his tenure in Indy, but the NFL is unforgiving, and this is his last chance to shine in the role.

"The rationale for bringing Steichen back is likely the Colts’ hot start in 2025, when the team began 8-2 and led the league in offensive EPA per play through the first 13 weeks. But suffering seven straight losses, including after Daniel Jones tore his Achilles, raised lots of concern about Steichen’s leadership. It’s tough to envision Steichen making it to a fifth year in blue if Indianapolis either starts flat or doesn’t reach the postseason.

" Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen talks with quarterbacks Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images I agree with Locker putting Steichen on this list, especially considering Indianapolis has accomplished little during his tenure with the Colts. While this is a fair assessment, there is one area where Steichen deserves a bit of grace: the quarterback room.

Indianapolis has been a disastrous franchise when it comes to nailing down a consistent signal-caller since the retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019. Before Steichen was hired in 2023, the Colts had a whopping seven different starting quarterbacks. Once Indianapolis hired Steichen, they drafted the ultra-athlete, Anthony Richardson Sr., to pair with the QB whisperer. Quickly, this approach fell flat.

Richardson was underwhelming and couldn't stay on the field more than 11 games in a season. This led to Steichen having to navigate his offense with Gardner Minshew, Joe Flacco, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, and Philip Rivers. I'm not giving Steichen a complete pass, but having six different field generals in three years gives no coach a real shot to succeed.

While last season was Steichen's most impressive, it all fell apart once Jones was lost to the season with an Achilles injury. Heading into 2026, it will be critical for Jones to get back to the best football he has ever played in his veteran career. June 9, 2026 I feel bad for Steichen, truly. He's had an average of two different starting quarterbacks every season he's coached Indianapolis.

But, as Locker points out, he's still firmly on the hot seat. Regardless of the happenings that are outside of his control, he can't afford to have another lackluster season. Otherwise, him, and Ballard, will be sifting for new gigs after the 2026 campaign. Steichen is a great offensive playcaller and showed his skills when there's a quarterback who can simply operate his game plan when Jones was doing it last year, starting hot with an 8-2 record.

If Jones recovers fully, there's reason to believe the Colts can put together a season they can be proud of, which hasn't been the case for the last five years. Steichen can only hope that the most important position in football doesn't continue to haunt him this season. Otherwise, Indianapolis will be searching for another head coach yet again. Drake Wally is a Senior Writer for the Indianapolis Colts On SI.

His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, Yahoo, and SBNation. He also co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.





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