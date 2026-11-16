Colts rookie RB Seth McGowan credits Jonathan Taylor’s mentorship after career game

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — It was a career day for Colts rookie running back Seth McGowan. The Colts’ seventh-round draft pick carried the ball 12 times for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over Miami, the second score of his career. His 77 rushing yards on Sunday were a career-high.

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

The Colts’ seventh-round draft pick carried the ball 12 times for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over Miami, the second score of his career. His 77 rushing yards on Sunday were a career-high. Indianapolis entered the game having lost five straight and coming off trades involving wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen.

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Despite the roller coaster the Colts have experienced through the first 10 weeks of the season, McGowan said his teammates have continued to come together.

“I think it’s a testament to the character of the guys in the room and what we represent as the Colts organization,” McGowan said. “A lot of people were counting us out and doubting us. The same confidence I had in this team when I was drafted and throughout training camp is still there. I never lost that.

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” Over the past two games, McGowan has recorded 18 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns. As he continues to find his footing in the NFL, he credits his faith, work ethic and mentor, Jonathan Taylor.

“First and foremost, my faith in God, my faith in myself and my work ethic,” McGowan said. “I really want to be one of the best to ever do this, and I take that seriously. I’ve taken that seriously forever. I’ve got a great example in Jonathan in the room.

I trust what he says and the tips he gives me. Like I said, I’m just trying to be one of the greatest to ever do it. ” Taylor, 27, has rushed for more than 8,000 yards in seven seasons with the Colts. McGowan said learning from one of the NFL’s top running backs has meant everything to him.

“I don’t think you could really draw up a better situation,” McGowan said. “A guy who has played at such a high level for such a long time, but is still such a great student of the game and very humble. He’s a great guy. I remember praying that he wouldn’t leave because I love playing with him so much.

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He’s a great example, and he’s a really good dude. He’s become like a big brother to me, and that’s more than anything I could have asked for. ” Despite a 3-7 record, the firing of general manager Chris Ballard and the departure of franchise pillars including Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Allen and Downs, McGowan said the team’s togetherness has not wavered.

“It’s just trusting in the process and believing in ourselves,” McGowan said. “The process is what’s going to build success, and a lack of process is what’s going to cause failure. Keeping that as the main focus, trusting in it and believing in ourselves. Our motto this season is ‘find a way,’ and it’s about putting all excuses to the side.

” Through 10 weeks, McGowan has rushed for 285 yards with two touchdowns while averaging over five yards per carry.