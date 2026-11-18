An in-depth look at the Indianapolis Colts 2026 rookie class, highlighting CJ Allen's defensive leadership and the varying trajectories of Caden Curry, AJ Haulcy, and Jalen Farmer as the season concludes.

As the 2026 NFL season approaches its final stretch, the Indianapolis Colts are conducting critical evaluations of their rookie class at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The team's recent performance has provided a clear snapshot of which young players have secured permanent roles and which are still fighting for consistency. With the window for development closing, the remaining schedule serves as the definitive test for the future of the franchise.

CJ Allen Establishes Defensive Leadership

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen has transformed from an injury-plagued early-season prospect into the new leader of the Indianapolis defense. Selected in the second round, Allen missed significant time due to health issues but has since recorded 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks across seven games, including three starts.

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Allen's breakthrough came during his first career start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a performance that signaled his readiness for a larger role. He followed that outing with another double-digit tackle display against the Dallas Cowboys, demonstrating his ability to impact games consistently. His most complete performance occurred during the matchup against the Miami Dolphins, where he logged nine tackles, one pass defended, and a game-sealing sack. Although an interception was negated by a penalty, his overall impact was undeniable.

AJ Haulcy Struggles with Secondary Visibility

Colts safety AJ Haulcy faces a challenging adjustment to the NFL as he fights to justify his starting strong safety role alongside Cam Bynum. The third-round pick has started nine games, yet his statistical output reveals significant vulnerabilities in coverage and tackling.

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Haulcy has allowed an alarming 137.5 passer rating when targeted, a figure that highlights his struggles against opposing passing attacks. He has recorded only one pass breakup and has been credited with nine missed tackles, exposing weaknesses in his technique. Despite these poor numbers, Haulcy has shown occasional flashes of potential, though early returns suggest he requires substantial development to become a reliable starter for Indianapolis.

Jalen Farmer Shows Offensive Line Progress

Indianapolis Colts guard Jalen Farmer has steadily earned more playing time after beginning the season as a reserve offensive lineman. The fourth-round pick from Kentucky made his first career start against the Jacksonville Jaguars following the trade of veteran Quenton Nelson, a move that forced a rapid transition for the young lineman.

Farmer's performance has shown notable improvement, particularly during the game against the Miami Dolphins. He earned an 83.8 overall PFF grade in that contest, ranking third among all NFL guards in Week 10 and securing a spot on the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week. While growing pains are expected, his recent efficiency suggests he is adapting well to the physical demands of the professional level.

Boettcher and Curry Expand Role Definitions

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher has capitalized on increased opportunities within the Colts' linebacker rotation, particularly while starter Akeem Davis-Gaither was sidelined. The fourth-round pick out of Oregon has appeared in eight games with four starts, recording a season-high 12 tackles against Dallas and adding seven more against Miami for a total of 44 tackles.

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Defensive end Caden Curry has also made his mark, notably celebrating a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions during the first half of their recent matchup. Alongside Boettcher, Curry represents one of several rookies who have established themselves as regular contributors, providing the Colts with valuable data on their defensive depth.

Final Games Determine Future Roster Status

The conclusion of the 2026 season will be pivotal for determining which of these rookies retain their spots moving forward. While CJ Allen has cemented his status as a core defensive piece, the contrasting trajectories of AJ Haulcy and Jalen Farmer highlight the uneven nature of rookie development.

Indianapolis general management will use the remaining games to assess long-term potential versus immediate production. Players like Boettcher and Curry have proven they can contribute on Sundays, but the gap between established starters and developmental prospects remains wide. The final weeks will separate the sustainable NFL talents from those needing further refinement in the developmental system.