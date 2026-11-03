Colts Rookie Evaluation: Allen Shines, Haulcy Struggles in 2026 Season

Analysis of the Indianapolis Colts' young talent development in 2026, highlighting CJ Allen's strong start and the mixed results of rookies AJ Haulcy and Jalen Farmer.

The Indianapolis Colts are navigating a pivotal transition period during the 2026 NFL season as their rookie class undergoes rigorous real-world evaluation. Head coach Akeem Davis-Gaither and the front office are closely monitoring young players who have stepped into roles earlier than anticipated due to injuries and roster changes. The first half of the season has provided critical data points for determining which young talents can contribute to a rebuilding team.

Colts Rookie Linebacker Breakthrough Performance

Second-round pick CJ Allen delivered a standout performance in his first career start against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Despite the team defense struggling in a 42-7 loss, Allen emerged as a bright spot by leading the team with ten tackles. He also recorded a tackle for loss and secured his first career sack, demonstrating the quickness and football intelligence that motivated Indianapolis to select him from Georgia.

Also read Cubs' Crow-Armstrong, Bregman take home 2026 Rawlings Gold Gloves

Allen's emergence comes after he missed significant time in the preseason and early schedule due to multiple injuries. His ability to perform under pressure suggests he will solidify his position as the second starter alongside playcaller Akeem Davis-Gaither for the remainder of the season. This consistent performance provides the Colts with a reliable foundation for their defensive midfield moving forward.

Safety Development Faces Steep Learning Curve

In stark contrast to Allen's success, rookie safety AJ Haulcy has struggled to meet expectations in his first eight games. Starting alongside Cam Bynum, the 22-year-old LSU product has recorded only 22 tackles and two passes defended. His performance has drawn criticism, with Pro Football Focus assigning him a 39.8 overall grade that ranks 97th among 98 qualified safeties.

Advertisement

Haulcy's limited impact on the field has left the Colts' secondary vulnerable in key moments. However, the front office remains patient, recognizing that defensive positioning and reading plays often take time to mature. The coaching staff intends to continue developing Haulcy, though his current statistics indicate a need for significant improvement to become a reliable starter.

Offensive Line Adaptation Post-Nelson Trade

The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line faced immediate challenges after trading All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks. Rookie guard Jalen Farmer, selected in last year's fourth round, saw his first NFL action in Week 8, filling the vacancy left by Nelson's departure. Farmer stepped in during a difficult game against the Jaguars, where the entire offensive unit looked out of sorts without their veteran leader.

While Farmer did not have a flawless debut, he displayed the physical power and potential that the Colts identified during the draft process. The team views him as a long-term asset capable of growing through experience. Although he cannot fully replace Nelson's Pro-Caliber impact, Farmer is expected to develop into a reliable piece for the offensive line as the team continues its rebuild.

Rotation Players and Depth Chart Implications

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher has seen early-season action amidst injuries to the defensive roster, logging 25 tackles through six games with only eight being solo stops. Although his impact has been minimal, he has not been a liability. Boettcher missed the last two games due to injury, which allowed CJ Allen to take starting reps and establish himself in the rotation.

Advertisement

Edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. remains a work in progress, having been forced into four games due to injuries but making little impact on the field. The Colts view him as a high-upside player with a long development timeline. As the team evaluates its future roster, players like Caden Curry and George Gumbs Jr. will continue to be molded through practice and limited game action.