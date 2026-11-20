INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have released quarterback Daniel Jones. Anthony Richardson Sr. will step in as the new starting QB in next week’s game against the New York Giants. ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed the release in a post on X Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones passes the ball during an NFL football game against Washington Commanders in London, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have released quarterback Daniel Jones.

Anthony Richardson Sr. will step in as the new starting QB in next week’s game against the New York Giants. Coach Shane Steichen announced Jones’ release less than 24 hours after yet another abysmal offensive performance in a 26-3 loss at Houston. Jones signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2025. He started all 11 games for the Colts this season and completed 205 of 351 attempts for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

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Richardson has appeared in two games for the Colts this season, and last started in Week 16 of the 2024 season. He has completed 179 of 354 passes for 2,408 yards with 11 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and 118 rushing attempts for 640 yards with 10 rushing touchdowns throughout 19 career games.