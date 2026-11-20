The Indianapolis Colts released Daniel Jones less than 24 hours after a 26-3 loss to Houston and will start Anthony Richardson, who has up to six games to prove himself before free agency.

The Indianapolis Colts released starting quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday, less than 24 hours after a 26-3 Thursday night loss to the Houston Texans, and will turn to Anthony Richardson as their starter going forward.

Coach Shane Steichen announced the decision after another abysmal offensive performance dropped the Colts to 3-8. It is the second time in three years Jones has been released, though this one was apparently not his choosing. He sought and received his release from the New York Giants in November 2024, joined the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, then signed a one-year deal with the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed Jones to a two-year deal worth $88 million in March.

Also read Biggest Takeaway From Colts' Loss to Texans: Shane Steichen Might Finally Bench Daniel Jones

Steichen said Jones did not ask for his release this time. He called it a decision made for the best interests of both parties and added, It is just where we are at in our season. That is just the situation we are at right now. Indy has struggled mightily on offense most of this season, and it was on full display for a national television audience Thursday night.

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The Colts finished with only a field goal and 167 total yards. They have now dropped to 3-15 since Jones was diagnosed with a broken bone in his left leg. Jones also tore his Achilles tendon in December, ending his season. After a promising first 10 games with the Colts, he struggled badly.

His completion percentage this season, 58.4%, and passer rating, 65.4, are among the worst of all NFL starters. He followed a season-worst single-game passer rating of 41.9 in a victory over Miami with his second-worst rating of the season, 45.9, on Thursday. He went 11 of 27 for 144 yards with one interception and was also sacked for a safety.

Richardson Gets Second Chance

Richardson replaced Jones in the fourth quarter and now the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft and one-time future face of the Colts will get a second chance to prove himself. He has up to six games, against the Giants, at the Eagles, at the Titans, vs. the Bengals, at the Browns and vs. the Jaguars, to show his worth before he becomes a free agent at season's end.

A good showing could help Richardson land a contract, perhaps with the Colts or a quarterback-needy team, instead of being viewed as a potential practice-squad option. Richardson will at least have the chance to change his team's opinion after it seemed he could not get off the bench no matter how bad Jones played. Plenty wondered why the Colts had not benched Jones in a lost 3-8 season, and their resistance did not speak well of the former Florida star.

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Once viewed as the franchise cornerstone after being selected No. 4 overall in 2023, Richardson experienced highs and lows while making 15 starts over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. His career seemingly nosedived after he asked out of a game for a play in the 2024 season because he felt tired. The Colts then signed Jones to be their starter, and Richardson appeared in just four games over the last two years with no starts.

Why Richardson Did Not Play

There had been speculation as to why Richardson did not replace Jones since the team hesitated to say on the record. One idea was that going to Richardson would end Jones' tenure, and perhaps that was a top consideration since the team did release Jones while clearing the path for Richardson.

The Colts obviously need a long-term quarterback and perhaps Richardson can win them over, although he will reportedly be looking to change the perception of the 31 other teams as well. Longtime Colts reporter Bob Kravitz reported Thursday night that the Colts have tried to trade the former first-round pick. It is certainly notable that Richardson reportedly did not draw trade interest since there are many instances of teams taking fliers on early-round flameouts.

Richardson Faces Free Agency

The Giants sent the Vikings a fifth-round pick for J.J. McCarthy, for example. Richardson certainly has a similar pedigree to those other quarterbacks, yet they have received second chances and he is only now getting off the bench after two years. This six-game audition is notable because it gives him a chance to prove his worth before free agency.