INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Colts announced on Tuesday that they are placing defensive end Caden Curry on the Injured Reserve list and he will be out for the rest of the season. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that Curry is dealing with a wrist injury.

Indianapolis Colts edge Caden Curry warms up on the field during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts announced on Tuesday that they are placing defensive end Caden Curry on the Injured Reserve list and he will be out for the rest of the season. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that Curry is dealing with a wrist injury. He said Curry had a ligament tear in his wrist that he had a procedure on.

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“He was playing at a really high level defensively, special teams, the relentless motor that he played with, the fashion that he played with, was phenomenal,” Steichen said. Curry, a former Center Grove standout, is in his rookie season with the Colts. He had 26 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, and 2 fumble recoveries in 11 games played this season. Also, the Colts signed quarterback Shane Buechele from the Bills’ practice squad.

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They also signed defensive end Carl Lawson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived tackle Charlie Heck. The Colts look to get back in the win column on Sunday against the New York Giants . Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.