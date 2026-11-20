HOUSTON (WRTV) — The Colts lost to the Texans, 26-3, and fall to 3-8 on the season. The Colts kicked a field goal on their first possession of the game. After that drive, the Texans scored 26 straight points. The 3 points are the fewest the Colts have scored in a game since 2022.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen talks with officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

The Colts kicked a field goal on their first possession of the game. After that drive, the Texans scored 26 straight points.

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“I’m the play caller,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “I’m in charge of all of it. I’ve got to do a better job calling plays. We got to do a better job executing, running the football efficiently, throwing the ball efficiently, all of it.

” Daniel Jones was 12-for-27 passing for 144 yards and one interception. Anthony Richardson entered the game for the Colts’ final drive of the fourth quarter. When asked about a starting quarterback change after the game, Steichen said he will evaluate everything.

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“It’s always pressure in the NFL,” Jones said. “I understand where we are as a team. I understand it’s an issue to score 3 points and we’ve got to be better offensively. I’m the quarterback and so I’m responsible.

I’ve got to play better. I know that. That’s the job. ” Jonathan Taylor had 11 carries for just 21 yards.

He shared his thoughts on the struggles the offense had.

“We get to keep chopping away,” Taylor said. “We scored 3 points tonight. Who are we going to look at? It’s us.

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We’re the ones that did that. It’s us. We got to figure out, we’ve got to find a way to help the defense. We can’t have the defense out there as much.

They can only play hard and fast for so long. ” “We gave up 26 points and it’s not just good enough,” Colts safety Cam Bynum said.

“We keep saying that. We just have to continue to grow and find ways to get better so we can get a different result. We got to do something different during the week and find the things that we can do to make it change the result. ” Up next for the Colts is a matchup at home against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.