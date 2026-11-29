Anthony Richardson makes first start since 2024 but the Indianapolis Colts fall to the New York Giants 34-30. Analysis of performance and team future.

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a 34-30 defeat to the New York Giants on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The loss marks the end of any realistic playoff hopes for the franchise. Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. returned to the starting lineup for the first time since a long injury absence, aiming to prove his viability as a franchise leader.

Richardson Performance and Statistics

Anthony Richardson Sr. completed 14 of 25 passes for 198 yards and added 53 rushing yards with one touchdown on 13 carries. His final passer rating stood at 65.1 with a QBR of 20.0. Despite these modest numbers, he avoided sacks and managed the offense with steady hand compared to recent performances.

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Richardson showed improvement in short passing accuracy, completing 9 of 13 attempts under 10 air yards for 79 yards. This represented his fourth-highest completion percentage of 69.2 percent on such throws with at least 10 attempts. He also connected with Anthony Gould on a 61-yard pass before scoring his first touchdown in 707 days two plays later.

Jonathan Taylor Resurgence Impact

Running back Jonathan Taylor delivered a dominant performance with 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. This marked his first 100-yard game in eighteen weeks and ended a streak of over 50 consecutive carries without a score. The presence of Richardson at quarterback created space that allowed Taylor to exploit defensive gaps effectively.

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Taylor's productivity contrasted sharply with the previous struggles of the offense under Daniel Jones. The return of elite rushing production helped stabilize the Colts ground game, which had been a significant weakness throughout the 2026 season. His efficiency provided the primary offensive threat against the Giants defense.

Coaching Decisions and Game Management

Head coach Shane Steichen faced criticism for crucial fourth-quarter decisions during the loss against the New York Giants. With the Colts trailing by four points and less than five minutes remaining, Steichen chose to punt from the Indianapolis thirty-five-yard line on a fourth-and-one situation. This conservative call contributed to the team's inability to secure the win.

Steichen's history includes strong offensive starts followed by late-game faltering. His clock management and in-game adjustments have been points of contention for analysts and fans alike. The decision to punt in a must-score situation highlighted the pressure on his leadership and strategic planning.

Future Implications for Colts Organization

Anthony Richardson enters the 2027 offseason as an unrestricted free agent. His performance on November 29, 2026, has reopened discussions about his long-term value to the franchise. General Manager Chris Ballard must decide whether to retain a player who showed flashes of elite mobility but inconsistent accuracy.

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The Colts' receiving corps remains a critical weakness that limits quarterback potential. Without improved pass-catching talent, Richardson's ability to elevate the offense is constrained. The organization faces a pivotal decision on its future direction after this defeat to the Giants.