Colts Lose Fifth Straight Game to Cowboys as Defense Struggles

The Indianapolis Colts fall to the Dallas Cowboys 27-23, extending their losing streak to five games while key performers receive mixed grades.

The Indianapolis Colts have now lost five straight games after falling 27-23 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The loss extends a troubling slide for the franchise, which continues to struggle with consistency on both sides of the ball despite some individual flashes of potential. Head Coach Shane Steichen and the front office face mounting pressure as the team's standing in the division deteriorates with each defeat.

Colts Lose Fifth Straight to Cowboys

The final score of 27-23 reflects a competitive but ultimately disappointing effort from the home team. The Colts entered the contest hoping to halt their slide, but critical errors and defensive lapses allowed Dallas to secure the victory. This marks the fifth consecutive loss for Indianapolis, raising serious questions about the team's trajectory for the remainder of the 2026 season. The defeat also highlights the widening gap between the Colts and the top-tier teams in their conference.

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Quarterback Daniel Jones Struggles

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones finished 20-of-34 for 180 yards, one touchdown, and an interception against the Dallas defense. His performance was marked by a low efficiency rating, posting a 15.4 QBR and earning a team-low 36.7 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. Analysts noted that Jones performed significantly better when under blitz pressure, grading a 69.6 in those situations compared to a 30.4 when facing standard defensive looks. Despite the poor numbers, defenders argue that Jones has never been able to consistently elevate a struggling supporting cast, suggesting that the issues extend beyond his individual play.

Jonathan Taylor and Run Game Issues

Running back Jonathan Taylor managed just 46 yards on 13 carries and lost a costly fumble during the game, drawing criticism for his lack of production. The struggling star may find his situation complicated by the upcoming Tuesday trade deadline, which could silence the noise surrounding his tenure with the team. Meanwhile, rookie running back Seth McGowan continues to impress, rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown on six attempts. McGowan's performance, including a notable tackle by Cowboys safety Malik Hooker on Sunday, offers a bright spot in an otherwise gritty offensive line.

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Receiving Corps and Offensive Line

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin provided the lone explosive play for the offense, turning a screen pass into a 55-yard touchdown. However, the rest of the receiving corps was described as painfully average, with no other player consistently stepping up to challenge the Dallas secondary. The tight end group contributed well in pass protection, with Tyler Warren and others ensuring the quarterback had time to operate, even if their offensive impact was minimal. The offensive line, despite trading away one of the best linemen in franchise history, allowed only two sacks and roughly 10 pressures, showing resilience in pass protection.

Defensive Performance and Future Outlook

Indianapolis generated three sacks and consistent pressure on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a positive sign for the defensive line. However, the run defense remains a significant problem, as the team failed to stop Dallas from controlling the clock effectively. Young defenders like linebacker CJ Allen and defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau combined for 22 tackles, providing some much-needed consistency in the middle of the field. Cornerback Sauce Gardner held up relatively well early but surrendered a critical 46-yard completion to Ryan Flournoy, ending a bend-don't-break performance with a costly play. Safety Cam Bynum and the secondary will need to improve significantly if the Colts hope to reverse their five-game losing streak in upcoming matchups.