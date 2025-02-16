Colts Hope 2024 Draft Class Can Propel Them to Success in 2025

The Indianapolis Colts are counting on their 2024 draft picks to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching the 2025 NFL draft, a pivotal moment for their future. The team's general manager, Chris Ballard , typically prioritizes building talent through the draft rather than heavy spending in free agency. However, this strategy has faced criticism recently.Analyst Matt Filice wasn't impressed with the Colts' 2024 performance, ranking them 20th out of 32 teams with a modest C+ grade. Despite selecting nine players, only six made the active roster.

Highlights from the 2024 draft class include first-round pick Laiatu Latu, a defensive end who emerged stronger in the latter half of the season, recording 4.0 sacks, 32 tackles, and three forced fumbles. Second-round pick, the offensive playmaker's performance was less impactful, catching only 23 of 55 targets for 312 yards and no touchdowns. The Colts' success in 2025 hinges on the development of both Latu and Mitchell. If Mitchell can elevate his game and meet expectations, it could significantly contribute to the team's offensive production and push them towards a playoff berth. Ballard's draft-centric approach means the 2024 class's success is crucial for the Colts' long-term prospects





