Colts Beat Dolphins 24-22 as Jones Throws Two Interceptions and Suffers Offensive Line Crisis

The Indianapolis Colts secured a 24-22 victory over the Miami Dolphins on November 15, 2026, thanks to Jonathan Taylor and Hunter Wohler, despite a season-high 13 penalties.

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-22 on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This victory marked the team's first win on U.S. soil since September and ended a streak of underwhelming performances against a one-win opponent. The win was far from convincing, relying heavily on physical running plays and clutch defensive stops to secure the two-point margin.

Quarterback Daniel Jones struggled significantly in the passing game, completing 11 of 22 passes for just 108 yards. He threw one touchdown pass but also recorded two interceptions that hampered the Colts' offensive momentum. His performance highlighted a passing attack that was close to inept without established receiving options, forcing the team to lean on the ground game for survival.

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Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan led a powerful rushing attack that totaled 160 combined yards and one touchdown. Taylor provided consistent momentum with several long runs that kept drives alive, while McGowan delivered the decisive blows late in the contest to ice the victory. This dominant ground game was essential because the passing attack struggled significantly throughout the four quarters at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo welcomed cornerback Justin Walley back to the lineup after he missed the previous two games due to injury. Walley justified his importance to the roster with a versatile performance that included five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup. His energy in coverage and ability to fly up the field in run defense helped stabilize a unit that needed a spark against the Dolphins.

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The highlight of Walley's outing occurred when he recorded a sack-fumble that resulted in a defensive touchdown. His energy in coverage and ability to fly up the field in run defense helped stabilize a unit that needed a spark against the Dolphins. His splash play on a nickel blitz set the tone for a very respectable defensive performance that kept the Colts in the game despite offensive struggles.

Rookie linebacker CJ Allen recorded his third consecutive excellent game by logging a sack and nearly securing two interceptions. His physicality in the run game set a tough tone for Miami's offensive attempts to gain traction. Another rookie, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, filled the stat sheet with seven tackles and flew around the field with exceptional speed and awareness.

On the defensive line, Jaylahn Tuimoloau continued his impressive stretch by batting down a crucial pass late in the fourth quarter. Cornerback AJ Haulcy also showed potential with solid coverage work on the back end. It is becoming increasingly clear that while the Colts may not be super competitive in the near future, they have a plethora of exciting young pieces to build around moving forward.

Tight end Tyler Warren failed to produce in the receiving game despite recent success and the team trading away their most reliable wide receivers earlier in the week. Miami held him to just two receptions for one yard, forcing him to gain more yards rushing than receiving. Warren finished with more rushing yards than receiving due to a three-yard carry in the first half to move the chains, but he did not answer the call as expected.

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The Colts also committed a season-high 13 penalties for 83 yards under head coach Shane Steichen. These infractions included pass interference and holding on defense, which extended Miami drives, while special teams errors negated potential returns. Head coach Shane Steichen deserves significant criticism for how the game played out, as these penalties and poor execution evidenced a lack of adequate preparation.

Star cornerback Sauce Gardner did little to quiet complaints about the trade acquisition, allowing two catches for 20 yards without forcing any incompletions. He was flagged multiple times, including a defensive pass interference foul on a third-and-14 that gifted the Dolphins a first down. Gardner also left the game in the second half with a calf injury, his third injury to that body part since arriving in Indianapolis.

The offensive line faced its own crisis due to injuries to several starters, forcing the Colts to reshuffle up front. Right tackle Jalen Travis was ruled out, forcing right guard Matt Goncalves to kick outside. Left tackle Bernhard Raimann suffered a concussion in the first quarter and did not return, meaning Luke Tenuta had to man down the blindside for Daniel Jones.

The only players who remained in their typical positions were center Tanor Bortolini and left guard Jalen Farmer, and both held their own under pressure. The Colts certainly may have had more offensive success had their line been at full strength, but the reshuffling contributed to the lack of cohesion. Without question, the Colts will have no chance of turning their season around down the stretch if they continue to shoot themselves in the foot with penalties and injuries.