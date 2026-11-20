Jones is virtually unplayable at this point but the Colts have been stubborn to move on.

Shane Steichen has possibly hit his Daniel Jones breaking point right before the quarterback’s Giants return. After weeks of defending the quarterback to a fault, Steichen appeared to take a different approach to Jones’ status after a 26-3 beatdown by the Texans on “Thursday Night Football.

” “We’ll evaluate everything,” Steichen said about benching Jones after falling to 3-8, the second time he’s used that line in the last four weeks. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

Also read The Biggest Question for Every Game in Week 11

When asked a follow-up about what he’ll be evaluating before the Colts face the Giants in Week 12 in Jones’ potential first game against the team that drafted him, Steichen added: “We’ll see. I’ll look into that. I don’t have that answer right this second. ” The Colts’ season has essentially been over since a shocking home loss to the woeful Titans in Week 6 dropped them to 2-4, and a lot of the blame has fallen on Jones.

Jones, in the first season of a two-year, $88 million extension worth up to $100 million, has been downright awful in his second season with the team. One season after enjoying a career rejuvenation in Indianapolis, Jones has just seven touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions spanning 11 games. Thursday’s 12-for-27 showing for 144 passing yards marked Jones’ fifth straight game passing for less than 200 yards and seventh time this season.

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It came on the heels of his Week 10 performance that perhaps is the worst game by any non-backup quarterback this season, an 11-for-22 day for 108 passing yards. Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Jones is virtually unplayable at this point but the Colts have been stubborn to move on.

His struggles have led to Steichen being peppered with questions about whether Jones will remain the starter for more than a month. Steichen didn’t want to discuss the topic after the Week 6 loss to the Titans, said he’s sticking with Jones after the Week 7 setback to the Vikings and said he would “evaluate everything” after the Week 8 loss to the Jaguars before deciding to give the former first-round pick another chance.

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones for a safety in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. After the ugly win over the Dolphins, Steichen said Jones would start in Week 11 due to the team being on a short week. Well, in Week 12, the Colts will have three extra days built in, perhaps providing the time to change to either Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard.

“I thought he could do some things better, but obviously there’s a good pass coming at him, for sure,” Steichen said of Jones’ Week 11 showing. “But we’ll go back and evaluate the tape. ” One factor the Colts may have to seriously consider is the $10.51 million injury guarantee for Jones in 2027 that triggers if he’s on the roster for the fifth day of the 2027 league calendar.

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The Giants had a similar clause in their long-term deal with Jones that factored into him being benched during the 2024 season, which ultimately led to his release. Should the Colts bench him, it’s possible a similar scenario plays out where it marks the end of his time with the franchise.

“There’s always pressure in the NFL,” Jones said. “I understand where we are as a team. I understand it’s an issue to score three points, and we’ve got to be better offensively. I’m the quarterback, and so I’m responsible.

I’ve got to play better. I know that, and that’s the job. ”Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones for a safety in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.