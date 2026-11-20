The Indianapolis Colts released quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday and coach Shane Steichen announced Anthony Richardson will start going forward. Jones leads the NFL with 13 interceptions and had a $10.5 million injury guarantee for 2027.

The Indianapolis Colts have released starting quarterback Daniel Jones, head coach Shane Steichen announced during his day-after press availability on Friday. Steichen also announced that former first-round pick Anthony Richardson will take over as the team's starting quarterback going forward.

Jones would be evaluated just like all the other players, the coach said, and that evaluation came back Friday with the team cutting its starting quarterback. The Colts are 3-8, and the season is a lost cause after the team managed just three points and 167 yards in a loss to Houston. Jones is subject to waivers. Any team wishing to claim him would owe the remaining $2.1 million in salary for this season.

Also read That's A Wrap: Colts Coach Shane Steichen Reveals Team Cut Daniel Jones

Financial Risks Behind Release

A claiming team would also inherit a $10.5 million injury guarantee for 2027. Steichen did not give an expansive reason for releasing Jones, but the guarantee was likely involved in the logic. The Colts would have been on the hook for 2027 if Jones suffered an injury. That was too high a financial risk for a quarterback who has been a massive disappointment in Indianapolis.

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Jones arrived in 2025 on a one-year, $14 million deal. He threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions that season, and the Colts rewarded him with a two-year, $88 million extension. Through 11 games this season, Jones completed just 58.4 percent of his passes for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns and a league-leading 13 interceptions. He has thrown an interception in six consecutive games, and his 65.4 passer rating tells the story.

The frustration inside the organization grew because Jones played well early in 2025 before getting hurt. The Colts believed that was the real Jones.

Then he failed to live up to the salary. Richardson was supposed to be the future of the franchise. Indianapolis selected him fourth overall in 2023 out of Florida after he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His rookie season lasted four games before a shoulder injury ended it.

Richardson Career Struggles Persist

In 2024, Richardson started 11 games, throwing for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions while rushing for 499 yards and six scores. The inconsistency was impossible to ignore, and he lost the 2025 quarterback battle to Jones. Through 19 career appearances, Richardson has completed just 50.6 percent of his passes for 2,408 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. That is not what a team expects from a top-five pick.

The intrigue remains his legs. Richardson has 640 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in only 15 starts. Pairing that athleticism with running back Jonathan Taylor could change how defenses approach the Colts. Instead of selling out to stop Taylor, opposing fronts must account for Richardson keeping the ball on read-options and taking off when a play breaks down.

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He might sail a short pass, but the receiver group has been gutted by trades and injuries. Steichen is eager to see what he has. I'm excited to go see him play and go compete, Steichen said of his new starting quarterback. And he brings a unique skill set and can run around and make some plays and I'm looking forward to see that.

Richardson's ability to scramble will come in handy behind a makeshift offensive line. He will also have to compete hard to complete passes to a wide receiver corps that has been without its best player all season and lost several others at the trade deadline. Richardson requested a trade in February, and the Colts declined his fifth-year option for 2027. With the trade deadline behind us, he cannot be traded this season.

New Era Starts Soon

He can audition for another team in free agency, or he can convince Indianapolis there is something worth building around. There may be satisfying news for Colts fans who grew weary of Jones, but otherwise there is no great news here. Richardson might not be the answer, but at least we are finally going to find out. His first start in this new era will come against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the first time in weeks, there is a reason to be excited about watching this team. Jones leaves Indianapolis after failing to meet expectations. He was a disappointment with the New York Giants, and he remained a disappointment with the Colts despite a strong start to the 2025 season that earned him the extension. The move was not a blockbuster trade.

It was the club ridding itself of a potential injury cost for next season while moving on from a player who frustrated people within the organization. Now the offense belongs to Richardson again.