Colts Beat Dolphins Week 10 2026 Winners Losers

Indianapolis Colts end five-game losing streak against Miami Dolphins. Analysis of key performers including Seth McGowan, CJ Allen, Justin Walley, and Laquon Treadwell in Week 10.

The Indianapolis Colts secured a vital victory against the Miami Dolphins on November 15, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This Week 10 win concluded a painful five-game losing streak and improved their season record to 3-7. Although the performance was not flawless, it provided a significant morale boost for a franchise in transition.

Seth McGowan Emerges as Reliable Offensive Weapon

Running back Seth McGowan proved to be a critical factor in the Colts' offensive success during the game. The seventh-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft has gradually established himself as a regular rotational back rather than just a substitute for star running back Jonathan Taylor. With the team's season effectively over, the coaching staff has prioritized preserving Taylor's health by increasing McGowan's workload in the second half of the 2026 regular season.

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McGowan delivered a standout performance against Miami, rushing the ball 12 times for 77 yards. This effort averaged 6.4 yards per carry, showcasing his efficiency as a change-of-pace back. He scored his second career rushing touchdown in consecutive weeks, a moment captured as he celebrated after crossing the goal line. His emergence offers a viable pairing with Taylor following the departure of Zack Moss ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Young Defensive Standouts CJ Allen and Justin Walley

On the other side of the ball, linebacker CJ Allen demonstrated significant playmaking ability during his third career start. Serving as the green-dot defender for head coach Lou Anarumo's defense, Allen led the team in total tackles. His stat line against the Dolphins included nine tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass break-up. He also generated a potential interception that was nullified by a defensive pass interference penalty on a teammate.

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Cornerback Justin Walley, the team's third-round pick from 2025, made his long-awaited regular-season debut after missing the preseason with a season-ending injury. Despite a rocky start to his return, Walley showed signs of finding his footing. He recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass break-ups. Notably, he forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore for a touchdown.

Veteran Laquon Treadwell Provides Key Reception

Veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell served as the team's leading pass-catcher against the Dolphins. The ten-year veteran, who has been on an active roster for seven of the last eight years, carved out a role in the offense following time spent on special teams. He finished with three receptions for 24 yards and scored his first touchdown since 2021.

Head coach Shane Steichen has positioned Treadwell as the top wide receiver option for the foreseeable future. While his statistical output was modest, his touchdown reception provided a much-needed emotional lift. His performance highlights the team's reliance on experienced players to support their young core during this rebuilding phase.

Looking Ahead for the Indianapolis Colts

While quarterback Daniel Jones dropped back to pass during the first half, the focus of the victory remains on the emerging young talent. The Colts now shift their attention to the remainder of the 2026 schedule with a renewed sense of confidence. The performances of McGowan, Allen, and Walley suggest that the team's rebuild may progress faster than initially anticipated. This win serves as a foundational moment for the franchise's future direction.