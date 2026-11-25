Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph discuss their past relationship on The Bachelor, including the restraining order, breakup, and Underwood's coming out.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph remain central figures in the discourse surrounding reality television drama, specifically regarding their tenure on The Bachelor franchise. The couple's history, marked by early engagement and subsequent legal conflict, continues to be referenced by fans and media outlets alike. Underwood recently addressed these past events during his appearance on The Traitors, reigniting public interest in how their relationship evolved from a televised romance to a complex legal matter.

Early Romance and Relationship Dynamics

Underwood, aged 34, first gained significant attention when he appeared on The Bachelorette season 14, which featured Becca Kufrin in 2018. He subsequently became the lead for The Bachelor season 23, where he met Cassie Randolph, who was 29 at the time. Underwood famously jumped a fence to escape the cameras after Randolph chose to leave the season early rather than get engaged. Despite the abrupt on-screen departure, the two reconnected off-camera and began dating, a relationship that lasted for approximately one year.

Also read Two children killed, two others seriously injured in Randolph County crash

Michelle, a friend of Randolph, recalled the initial circumstances surrounding her involvement with Underwood. She noted that friends had jokingly encouraged Randolph to participate, stating she was single and young. Randolph eventually won the season, despite her early exit from the filming schedule. The pair's relationship progressed until it concluded in May 2020. Randolph later found stability with Brighton Reinhardt, a former contestant on The Bachelor who also appeared on The Bachelorette.

Legal Conflicts and Public Statements

The relationship between Underwood and Randolph faced severe turmoil in 2020. In September 2020, it was confirmed that Randolph had been granted a restraining order against Underwood. She alleged that he had been engaging in stalking and harassing behavior. These legal actions became a focal point of public scrutiny and media coverage, casting a long shadow over Underwood's career in the reality TV industry. The legal case was subsequently dropped in November 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Underwood has addressed the history with Randolph in various interviews, often emphasizing his openness to communication while respecting her boundaries. In February, he stated that he had no contact with Randolph but would be open to answering questions from her or her family if they chose to reach out. He emphasized that any potential dialogue would be entirely on her terms, noting that he has never taken the initiative to contact her. He expressed that he is in no position to elaborate further on the personal details of their past interactions.

Coming Out and Public Reflections

Underwood publicly came out as gay in April 2021, a significant milestone that followed the conclusion of his relationship with Randolph. In May 2023, he released a statement acknowledging his past mistakes. He expressed guilt and sadness for how he had shown up for friends, family, and fans who were invested in his story. He admitted to letting people down and reflected on the impact of his actions on those who supported him.

Meanwhile, Randolph has moved forward with her life and career. She married Brighton Reinhardt and welcomed a son together. Randolph has spoken positively about her current life, noting the fun and camaraderie she shares with her partner. She has also engaged in public discussions about her experiences, including interviews where she reflected on the challenges of navigating fame and the internet culture surrounding The Bachelor franchise.

Lasting Impact on Bachelor Nation

The story of Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph serves as a notable case study within the Bachelor Nation ecosystem. It highlights the intense pressures and consequences of reality television, where personal relationships are played out in the public eye. The couple's journey, from televised romance to legal disputes and personal growth, continues to resonate with audiences. Randolph's current happiness and Underwood's public reflections underscore the complex aftermath of high-profile reality dating shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As both individuals navigate their post-franchise lives, the lessons from their relationship remain relevant to discussions about media ethics, personal accountability, and the human cost of reality television fame. Their story is a testament to the unpredictable nature of life after the cameras stop rolling, emphasizing that personal growth and healing are possible even after public controversies.