A Colton police officer was hailed as a hero for pulling an 18-year-old driver from a vehicle engulfed in flames moments after it was struck by a train near Steel Road and Hunts Lane.

A Colton police officer is being credited with saving an 18-year-old driver from a burning vehicle after a train struck the car Wednesday night in Colton.

A Colton police officer is being credited with saving an 18-year-old driver from a burning vehicle after a train struck the car Wednesday night in Colton. According to the Colton Police Department, officers responded to the scene near Steel Road and Hunts Lane, where a gray Mercedes-Benz had been struck by a train. The vehicle overturned and became engulfed in flames. Body camera video from the scene captured the urgency of the rescue.

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In the footage, an officer can be heard saying, "Hey, I've got someone in here.

" Within seconds, the officer pulled the driver, identified only as an 18-year-old, from the burning vehicle. "From the time that we got on scene to when the driver was pulled out of the vehicle, it was less than a minute," said Jillian Nunez, a community liaison with the Colton Police Department. Police said the officer's quick actions gave the young driver a chance to survive the dangerous situation.

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Nunez praised the officers who responded to the crash, saying, "They're ready to jump into danger at any time.

" She added, "With the potential of the car potentially exploding, they were willing to take the risks to get the driver pulled to safety. ""This is just one example of how our officers risked their life for our community so we are definitely proud of all officers that participated in this life-saving event, as well as the Colton Fire Department," she said.

Police did not immediately provide additional details about the driver's condition or the circumstances that led to the collision.