Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland suffered a knee sprain in the Week 12 win over the Detroit Lions and is expected to miss at least four weeks on injured reserve, but there is optimism he could return later this season or for the playoffs.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland suffered a knee sprain in the team's thrilling 39-35 Week 12 win over the Detroit Lions, and the injury is expected to land him on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four weeks, according to sources.

The team will reportedly wait to make a decision regarding injured reserve, and there is additional testing still to be done. There is optimism that Loveland could return before the season is over and be back for the playoffs. The Bears, who lead the NFC East with a 9-2 record, have a 95% probability of making the postseason, according to projections.

Also read Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland carted off in first quarter with injury

Loveland Knee Injury Details

Loveland has become a reliable target for quarterback Caleb Williams, hauling in 40 catches for 393 yards and three touchdowns on the season. The injury occurred on Thanksgiving against the Lions, and the initial fear was that Loveland had suffered a season-ending injury after he was carted off the field.

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However, it appears that worst-case scenario has been avoided. Loveland's absence further stresses a tight end room that is already without Cole Kmet, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. With Loveland and Kmet both out, rookie tight end Sam Roush will likely move into the TE1 role, and Stephen Carlson should assume TE2 duties. Both players made solid contributions in the passing game against the Lions.

Roush caught all five of his career-high five targets for 31 yards, while Carlson, who saw his first NFL game action in six seasons after getting called up from the practice squad earlier this month, had two first-down catches on Chicago's first scoring drive and finished with two catches for 30 yards. Before Thursday, Carlson hadn't caught a pass since 2020.

The Bears run a lot of 12- and 13-personnel, so head coach Ben Johnson might have to change things up with his offense moving forward. As for the TE3 spot, it currently looks like it will be Qadir Ismail, who is on the practice squad and is the only other healthy tight end on the team. Ismail has never played a regular season snap in his career, making him a complete wild card.

The tight end room now consists of a rookie in Roush, a player in Carlson who had not caught a pass since 2020 before Thursday, and a player in Ismail with no NFL experience. Head coach Ben Johnson praised the performance of Roush and Carlson.

Tight End Room Adjustments

"They did a phenomenal job," Johnson said. "Seeing them just continue to get better and better and better, [Roush] had a little hiccups there earlier in the season, and now he's really smoothed out and he's only going to continue to ascend. I mean, I've got a lot of confidence in him as a blocker.

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We saw him - we threw to him, I think he had five catches this game, and so he's become the security blanket there for our quarterback as well. We'll see if he needs to have a bigger role here going forward.

" Johnson also spoke highly of Carlson. "And then Carlson, I mean, when I first came to the building a year and a half ago, [tight ends coach] Jimmy Dray, he just pounded the table like, 'You're going to love this guy. He's dependable, he does everything right, and we're going to use him at some point.

' And here we go, in one of the biggest games that we've had in a year and a half, and he doesn't miss a beat. So, it's who he is, and we're very fortunate to have him.

Next Game And Playoff Outlook

" The Bears will have some time to figure things out with their next game slated for Dec. 6 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are dealing with their own injury issues. Jaguars receiver Parker Washington is considered week-to-week after suffering a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice. Chicago should be exploring any and all options to add help at tight end, but finding anything needle-moving is impossible at this late stage of the season.

Despite the injury, the Bears remain in a strong position in the NFC East and have a high likelihood of reaching the playoffs. If Loveland can return for the postseason, it would be a significant boost for a team that has relied on him as a key part of its passing attack. For now, the focus shifts to Roush, Carlson, and Ismail to hold down the fort in his absence.