Colorsoft vs. Colorsoft Signature Edition: Which Kindle Should You Buy?

A detailed comparison of the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, including features, differences, and budget considerations.

When you think of a Kindle , the first thing that comes to mind is the grayscale display that makes the pages look like printed paper.

Come 2024, though, Amazon redefined the monochrome Kindle line with the introduction of its first color e-reader, the Kindle Colorsoft. It works just like any Kindle, but with a colored interface instead of the traditional black-and-white display. That means your book covers, highlights, and comics and manga content now appear in their original color. By July 2025, it's $30 cheaper than the first Colorsoft model.

The Colorsoft Signature Edition actually includes more premium features, specifically larger storage capacity, wireless charging, and an auto-adjusting front light sensor. Both Colorsoft models look exactly the same but function a bit differently under the hood. Both come in the same dimensions, but the Signature Edition is slightly heavier, by 0.1 ounce. They both feature the same seven-inch glare-free color screen, with a resolution of 300 pixels per inch (ppi) in black and white and 150 ppi in color.

The Signature Edition's display includes an integrated sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness of the front light depending on the ambient lighting, while the basic Colorsoft needs manual adjustment. The Colorsoft includes 16 gigabytes (GB) of storage, while the Signature Edition offers twice as much, at 32 gigabytes. Battery life is similar with either Kindle model, usually lasting for as long as eight weeks on a single charge.

Both devices are rated at IPX8, meaning they're waterproof and can be submerged in fresh water up to 6.5 feet (two meters) deep for an hour without running into issues. The Signature Edition might look more appealing because of its premium features, but that doesn't automatically mean it's better. It makes sense for those who read lots of comics and manga since it won't use up its 32 GB storage as quickly.

If you mainly read regular books, though, that 16 GB would be more than enough. If you hate the hassle of dealing with charging cables, you'd appreciate the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition's wireless charging capability, but that also means spending more on the charging dock. The difference between the prices for the two models: $249.99 for the Colorsoft, $279.99 for the Colorsoft Signature Edition.

Another thing to consider when deciding which model to go for is how much you prefer auto-brightness over manual adjustment. Like any other Kindle, both devices have storage built in, usually lasting for as long as eight weeks on a single charge, if you read 30 minutes a day with airplane mode on and the light setting at level 13





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E-Reader Kindle Color E-Reader Features Storage Capacity Wireless Charging Auto-Adjusting Front Light Sensor Waterproof Batteries Charging Budget Considerations

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