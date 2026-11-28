The Colorado Buffaloes improved to 8-0 for the first time in five years by defeating Maryland Eastern Shore 83-49 to sweep the Mayan Division at the Cancun Challenge. Kennedy Sanders was named tournament MVP and Logyn Greer earned all-tournament honors after a defensive masterclass that limited the Hawks to just two 3-pointers.

player ready... Playing the fourth of five consecutive games away from home, the Buffaloes made quick work of Eastern Maryland Shore on Saturday morning, posting an 83-49 victory to record a sweep of three games at the Cancun Challenge.

After tough, victorious battles in the first two games in Cancun against Georgia and Oregon, the Buffs had three players score in double figures while matching the team’s high-scoring mark for the season. CU led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and buried Maryland Eastern Shore with a dominant second quarter, using a 12-0 run to outscore the Hawks 23-9 in the frame and take a 51-19 lead at the break.

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The Buffs’ defense has set the tone all season, and it was more of the same against Maryland Eastern Shore. The Hawks shot just .339 overall and went 2-for-17 on 3-pointers, while the Buffs forced 20 turnovers. CU turned those giveaways into a 23-13 advantage on points off turnovers, and the Buffs also used 17 offensive rebounds to post a 21-6 edge on second-chance points. The Buffs shot an even 50% and went an efficient 6-for-10 on 3-pointers.