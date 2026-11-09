Colorado Woman Sentenced to Four Years for Fatal DUI Crash Killing Elderly Man

Shelley Dalton receives four-year prison sentence for vehicular homicide after striking Robert Selle with her Subaru while high on marijuana and methamphetamine in Colorado.

Shelley Dalton, a 38-year-old Colorado resident, was sentenced on Tuesday, November 3, to four years in prison for a fatal crash that claimed the life of an elderly man.

Denver authorities convicted Dalton of vehicular homicide after she struck 79-year-old Robert Selle while operating her vehicle under the influence of drugs. The sentencing occurred following a trial that detailed how Dalton's impaired driving led to the tragic death of a neighbor who was performing routine yard work.

Also read Flood damage forces lengthy highway closures in southern Colorado

Details Of The Fatal Crash Mechanics

On the morning of the incident, Robert Selle was operating a riding lawn mower on his front property when Dalton's 2016 Subaru Outback left the roadway. Police affidavits state that Dalton failed to maintain control of the vehicle, causing it to drift off the right-west side of the road.

Data recovered from the Subaru's Automated Crash Management system revealed critical evidence about the moments before impact. The analysis showed that Dalton never applied the brakes or made any evasive steering inputs in the seconds leading up to the collision.

Advertisement

Neighboring security footage captured the vehicle becoming airborne over a driveway before landing and colliding with a barbed wire fence. The car then traveled into the yard where it struck Selle, knocking him from his mower and ultimately overturning onto its roof in the field.

Substance Abuse And Impairment Factors

Immediately following the crash, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from Dalton's vehicle. During post-accident questioning, she admitted to daily marijuana consumption and revealed she had recently tried methamphetamine for the first time.

Medical and police responders noted that Dalton appeared mellow and unresponsive to emergency services personnel. A trooper observed that her eyelids seemed very heavy, indicating significant impairment at the scene where Selle had initially been responsive before losing consciousness.

Although Dalton initially claimed bad tires caused the loss of control, a voluntary drug test confirmed the presence of two substances in her system. Investigators determined these drugs contributed directly to her inability to operate the vehicle safely.

Defendant Expresses Remorse In Court

During the sentencing hearing, Dalton addressed the court regarding her actions and the irreversible consequences of her choices. She stated that she accepts full responsibility for the tragedy and acknowledged that she will carry the weight of this event for the rest of her life.

Advertisement

She told the judges and the victim's family that she does not expect forgiveness but is asking for it. Dalton also used the moment to address her son before being taken into custody, promising him that she will return from her prison term.

The court rejected arguments that the crash was purely mechanical or accidental. Prosecutors emphasized that the combination of drug impairment and lack of braking effort constituted reckless behavior that resulted in criminal liability.

Impact On Survivors And Legal Consequences

Robert Selle's family faces the permanent loss of a patriarch who was active in his community. He was 79 years old and was engaged in typical domestic maintenance when the tragedy occurred.

Four years represents the prison time Dalton must serve before becoming eligible for parole. The conviction removes her from society and imposes strict legal monitoring upon her eventual release.

This case highlights the severe dangers of operating heavy machinery while under the influence of narcotics. Colorado law enforces strict penalties for vehicular homicide involving controlled substances to deter impaired driving.