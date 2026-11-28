A winter storm is impacting Colorado, bringing heavy snow to mountain areas and changing weAther to the Front Range. Hazardous travel conditions are expected along Interstate 70 and the northern mountains, with snowfall totals potentially exceeding a foot. The Denver metro area may see light snow and rain transitioning to snow,while gusty winds add to travel difficulties. Conditions are expected to improve by Sunday.

Winter Storm Impacts Mountain Corridors and Holiday Travel

A significant winter storm system is currently moving across Colorado , bringing with it heavy snowfall and hazardous driving conditions, particularly in the mountainous regions. Meteorologist s are warning that the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, a critical artery for holiday travel ers,is experiencing some of the most challenging weather of the storm. Snow accumulation in parts of the northern mountains is expected to exceed one foot by Saturday evening, creating substantial risks for motorists. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow is making travel extremely difficult, with visibility dropping rapidly in certain areas. authorities advise drivers to exercise extreme caution or avoid non-essential travel in these zones, as the storm poses a significant threat to safe passage during what is traditionally a busy travel period.

The peak of the heavy snowfall is anticipated from Saturday morning into the early afternoon, with a Winter Storm Warning remaining in effect for portions of the northern mountains through midnight on Saturday. Snow squalls are also a concern during this timeframe, primarily affecting mountainous terrain. These brief yet intense bursts of heavy snow can quickly reduce visibility to near zero,creating dangerously slick road surfaces. Areas near Rocky Mountain National Park are too under close scrutiny due to the potential for rapid weather changes. The National Weather Service continues to monitor the situation closely, urging residents and visitors alike to stay updated on the latest alerts and to prepare for potential delays and road closures.

Also read Coastal flood warning for Huntington Beach; piers closed for hazardous conditions

Front Range and Denver Metro Area Weather Patterns

While the mountains face the brunt of the storm, the Front Range and Denver metropolitan area are also experiencing notable changes in weather conditions. A cold front is sweeping through the region, bringing a transition from rain to snow throughout the morning. Initially, rain showers may be observed,but as colder air moves in during the afternoon, precipitation will likely shift to snow. This transition is expected to bring brief periods of heavier, banded snow along the Interstate 25 corridor and across the plains into the early evening. although overall snowfall accumulations in the metro area are expected to remain light, visibility can drop quickly within these heavier bands, requiring drivers to remain vigilant.

For the Denver metro area specifically, some light snow accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces and other cold areas. Though, warmer ground temperatures are expected to help keep most roads mainly clear, unless a heavier snow band develops over the city. This contrast between the heavy mountain snow and the lighter, more manageable snow in the urban areas highlights the varied nature of the storm. Residents should still be prepared for slippery conditions, particularly on bridges and overpasses where ice may form. the changing weather patterns also mean that temperatures will drop significantly,adding to the chill factor for those outdoors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wind Gusts and Post-Storm Forecast

Wind is another significant component of this weather event, with gusty conditions expected as the cold front moves through the state. Strong northerly wind gusts are anticipated across the higher terrain this morning, with these conditions spreading across the plains by the afternoon. These winds will create additional travel concerns,particularly for high-profile vehicles, and can lead to blowing snow that further reduces visibility and creates drifting on roadways. the combination of wind and snow will make for challenging driving conditions, especially behind the front as it passes. Travelers should be aware that wind chill values may drop, making it feel colder than the actual air temperature, and should dress appropriately if they must be outside.

As the storm moves out, snow showers are expected to gradually taper off by Saturday evening. The weather should become cooler and quieter by Sunday, marking the end of the immediate hazardous conditions. High temperatures across the plains are forecast to range from the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, a significant warming trend after the cold front passes. Despite the improving conditions, the aftermath of the storm, including potential snow removal efforts and road maintenance, may continue for some period. Meanwhile, the heavy snow in the mountains is welcome news for ski resorts, wiTh Aspen Snowmass among those opening their season on Thanksgiving Morning, capitalizing on the fresh powder for early season visitors.