Earlier this year, Colorado received permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to implement a similar soda ban, but a state board appeared reluctant to implement such a change.

Colorado will once again seek to ban people from using food assistance dollars to buy sweetened drinks. Earlier this year, Colorado received permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to implement a similar rule, often referred to as a “soda ban,” but the state board that would implement such a change appeared reluctant to do it.making it unclear if the state could actually move forward with a ban.

Gov. Jared Polis announced late Friday that the state would try again after consulting with the USDA. The agency and representatives for Polis didn’t clarify whether the waiver could take effect when asked Monday. The USDA appealed the court ruling that found it had exceeded its authority by approving soda bans.

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The proposed waiver would ban the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from paying for drinks that contain 5 grams or more of added sugar or artificial sweeteners. It would exempt:Beverages for medical use, including meal replacement shakes for weight lossPeople could use SNAP benefits to buy 100% juice, but not juice drinks with added sweeteners.

“Sugary beverages like soda have no nutritional value or health benefits, and lead to negative health outcomes like higher rates of obesity, diabetes, and worse dental health. By supporting Coloradans to make healthy choices, we can improve our health, fight chronic disease, and lower healthcare costs,” Polis said in a news release. to restrict drink purchases. That version would have forbidden SNAP purchases of sweetened drinks unless they contained dairy milk, plant milk or at least 50% juice.

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The Colorado Board of Human Services, which had to pass regulations to actually implement the proposed changes,. Supporters, who appeared to be in the minority, thought the waiver would reduce chronic conditions in low-income populations over time. Opponents worried about increasing the stigma related to food assistance and that retailers might opt out of accepting SNAP benefits if the rules were too complicated.according to the left-leaning think tank Center on Budget and Policy Priorities .

Fewer people received food assistance in every state but Alaska, which the group attributed to H.R. 1, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, requiring more people to show they met work requirements and making certain legal immigrants ineligible. Mariah Guerrero, a senior public policy manager at Hunger Free Colorado, said she and others are “deeply confused” by the governor’s decision to proceed despite a court ruling against the USDA.

“Regardless of how this proposal is structured, restricting food choices does nothing to address hunger or the barriers Coloradans face in accessing healthy food,” she said in a statement. “We question what this effort will accomplish beyond wasting valuable time and resources that should be spent supporting Colorado families and protecting SNAP from the very real threats it faces. ”