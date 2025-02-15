Colorado Weather Forecast: Active Conditions with Heavy Snow in Mountains

The latest weather forecast for Colorado predicts an active week with heavy snow in the mountains, strong winds, and below-normal temperatures across the state. Areas east of Denver may see some snow, while northeastern Colorado will experience arctic air.

The weather in Colorado will be active throughout the weekend and into the following week. Heavy snow will persist in the mountainous regions, potentially hindering travel due to strong winds and blowing snow. Snowfall is anticipated overnight and continuing into Saturday.On the plains, areas east of Denver might experience a couple of inches of snow through Saturday night. This morning, dense fog, particularly along the I-25 corridor, was observed.

The Dense Fog Advisory is scheduled to expire at 11 a.m., after which there's a possibility of light snow until early evening. Temperatures today will remain cool, only reaching the low 30s. Sunday will begin dry, but snow is expected to return to the northern mountains in the afternoon as additional moisture arrives. Snowfall will continue into Monday. Temperatures will generally stay below normal, with highs only in the 30s. However, the southern foothills might warm into the low 40s due to winds blowing from the southwest.Monday and Tuesday will bring even colder air to northeastern Colorado, with temperatures likely to drop in the afternoon. Snowfall will accompany this cold air, especially in the mountains. The arctic airmass is expected to settle over eastern Colorado, causing very cold conditions with highs in the teens and 20s. The mountains will remain slightly warmer, but snowfall will continue. The weather pattern will remain active throughout the week. Snowfall will persist in the mountains, and temperatures will stay below normal. There will be a temporary break in the snow between Tuesday and Wednesday, but more snow is anticipated by Wednesday. While snow chances on the plains are lower, the weather will remain very cold





