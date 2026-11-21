Some cities in the western Denver metro area likely saw their first snow of the season Saturday, when a storm dropped several inches along the I-70 corridor, forcing parts of the interstate to close.

Some cities in the western Denver metro area likely saw their first snow of the season Saturday, when a storm dropped several inches along the I-70 corridor, forcing parts of the interstate to close.

A storm dropped up to 5 inches at mountain ski resorts along the I-70 corridor and up to 2 inches in the western metro area, according to Zach Hiris, a National Weather Service meteorologist. The I-70 corridor saw the best snowfall, Hiris said, with about 5 inches falling in Idaho Springs. I-70after conditions caused vehicles to spin out. One crash involved 12 vehicles, the state patrol said.

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Most of the mountain areas along the Front Range saw at least a few inches of snow, Hiris said, and about 3 to 5 inches of snow fell at Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, Winter Park and Keystone. The west Denver metro, think Golden, Lakewood, Aravada, Dakota Ridge and Ken Caryl, “almost certainly” saw its first snow of the year, Hiris said. Up to 2 inches fell in those areas.

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While just a trace of snow fell early Saturday at the Denver International Airport, it’s unlikely the area will see any measurable snow Saturday, Hiris said. That means the city is on track to surpass the current record for second-latest snowfall, measured on Nov. 21, 1934. The latest snowfall on record in the Denver area came in 2021, when the first snow fell on Dec. 10.

“Our first snowfall of the season is kind of in a to-be-determined state right now,” he said.