Colorado voters drew a line in the sand (Editorial)

Colorado is likely sending one Republican to Congress and seven Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert addresses a crowd of supporters during an election night watch party at The Grainhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Windsor, Colorado.

Boebert and her supporters gathered to watch election results as voters decided who would represent Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years. In a remarkable turn, Colorado voters across the state rejected three Republican incumbents, returning only Rep. Jeff Hurd out of Mesa County. Ballots are still being counted, but incoming results make it unlikely that trailing Republicans can make up the gap.

Also read Jessica Killin Defeats Jeff Crank in Colorado 5th, Shattering Republican Hold Since 1970

In El Paso County, voters sent Rep. Jeff Crank packing in favor of a moderate Democrat who had served as a captain in the U.S. Army. Jessica Killin was ahead by almost 15,000 votes on Friday morning in a district that has never once, in its 50-year existence, elected a Democrat to Congress. Voters just north in Douglas County helped unseat Rep.

Lauren Boebert in the sprawling 4th Congressional District. As of Friday morning, Boebert was trailing Eileen Laubacher by almost 3,000 votes. Laubacher served in the U.S. Navy for 34 years. And finally, in Colorado’s northern 8th Congressional District, voters flopped their representative for the second time in four years, sending Manny Rutinel to Congress over the Republican incumbent.

Advertisement

Rutinel’s lead Friday morning was 42,000 votes in the highly competitive district. Voters were clear and emphatic across the nation. They are unhappy with the past two years of Republican leadership in Washington, D.C. We know each voter is unique and has their own reasons for casting their ballot.

Still, the Democratic Party did an excellent job of recruiting moderate candidates who were viable alternatives to Republicans in conservative-leaning districts. While Melat Kiros, a democratic socialist, easily carried Denver County, we feel fairly certain her policies would have frightened off support in more conservative areas like Arapahoe County, a key piece of Laubacher’s win. Now the real work begins, and Democrats only have two short years and a roadblock in the White House.

The U.S. House and Senate must begin to claw back their authority from the executive branch. A good first test of this new leadership would be passing reasonable sanctions on Russia. President Donald Trump is likely to veto such legislation, but because Republicans recently passed a sanctions bill that Trump ignored, a veto override on the issue is not impossible.

Next is a War Powers resolution to end the War in Iran, a measure that almost passed three times while Republicans were in control of Congress and could also garner bipartisan support. Democrats should work to ease retaliatory tariffs on Canada and engage directly in the trade dispute to resolve this unnecessary conflict with our closest ally.

Advertisement

Finally, Democrats need to tamp down corruption in Washington, D.C. Legislation banning stock trades is long overdue and should apply broadly to all three branches of government and include high-level staff and immediate family members. Rules regarding no-bid contracts must be tightened, and any self-dealing in the past two years must be thoroughly investigated. None of this will be easy, but these are the issues that should have broad bipartisan support, especially after voters sent a resounding call for change.

Hurd, the only Republican still standing in Colorado, was also the only Republican from Colorado to vote against Trump’s tariffs. He cited Trump’s limited constitutional authority to levy tariffs as the reason for his vote of dissent. We hope he will continue to join Democrats on this issue. We were headed down a dark path, but American voters have drawn a sharp line in the sand.

Congress must step up to that line and fight to reclaim its authority.