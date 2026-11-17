Colorado defeats Houston 42-32 to reach four wins while Utah edges Arizona 40-39 in Week 11. Iowa State and Texas Tech secure blowout wins as the Big 12 navigates a critical mid-season stretch.

The Colorado Buffaloes secured a vital 42-32 victory over the Houston Cougars on Friday night, moving within two wins of bowl eligibility during a turbulent season for head coach Deion Sanders. Simultaneously, the No. 2 Utah Utes captured a narrow 40-39 triumph against the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats in the most compelling contest of Week 11, a game that proceeded despite earlier flight delays caused by an FAA ground stop.

Colorado and Utah Secure Critical Mid-Season Wins

Colorado dominated the middle portion of their matchup against Houston, outscoring the Cougars 28-0 between the two-and-a-half-minute mark in the second quarter and the five-minute mark in the third quarter. The Buffaloes executed a potent offensive surge that included touchdown drives of 67, 32, and 53 yards on three of their first four possessions, a strategic shift that reversed the momentum of the game. Quarterback Isaac Wilson prepared to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field, contributing to a performance that marked one of the best rushing outputs for Colorado this season.

Also read `We want answers': Family of firefighter killed near Utah-Colorado border says report isn't enough

The Utah Utes and Arizona Wildcats engaged in a back-and-forth offensive battle that stretched through the final three quarters, with the Utes ultimately escaping with the one-point victory. The scheduling of this nightcap was adjusted due to air traffic control restrictions, but the on-field product delivered significant drama for viewers who tuned in to watch the ranked conference matchup unfold in Provo.

Defensive Struggles Define Losses for Cincinnati and West Virginia

The Cincinnati Bearcats suffered a comprehensive 41-13 defeat at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones, marking their third consecutive loss after a strong start to the season. The Bearcats struggled to contain the Cyclones rushing attack, surrendering a season-worst 285 yards on the ground in Ames, Iowa. This performance continued a troubling trend for Cincinnati, which has not allowed fewer than 241 rush yards to any of their last three opponents.

Advertisement

Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV faced immense pressure throughout the game, finishing with 14 completions on 23 attempts for just 97 yards and a single four-yard touchdown. The offensive line failed to provide adequate protection, leading to multiple turnovers including a fumble recovered by Iowa State defensive tackle Zaimir Hawk, which was initially forced by teammates defensive tackle Max Baloun and defensive tackle Jace Gilbert.

West Virginia faced similar difficulties in a 37-14 home loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, where the Mountaineers produced a season-low 35 rushing yards. The normally prolific West Virginia ground attack was completely stifled by a Kansas defense that controlled the line of scrimmage, with Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall scoring a touchdown during the second quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers also punted five times in the first half and could not overcome a 17-point deficit that developed early in the third quarter.

Texas Tech Dominates Oklahoma State in High-Scoring Affair

The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders continued their efficient offensive play by cruising to a 52-27 victory over the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Red Raiders consistently found success on explosive plays throughout the night, dismantling the Cowboys defense with a blend of speed and precision that Oklahoma State could not match.

While the final score indicated a blowout, the game remained competitive for stretches as Texas Tech maintained a commanding lead through consistent scoring drives. The victory strengthens Texas Tech's position in the Big 12 standings, providing a stark contrast to the struggles faced by other ranked conference teams during this same weekend.

Advertisement

Week 12 Outlook: Path to Bowl Eligibility and Championship Contention

Week 12 presents a pivotal moment for the Big 12 Conference, featuring a Friday night clash between the Iowa State Cyclones and the UCF Knights at Jack Trice Stadium. Both teams currently sit at a 5-5 record, meaning the victor will achieve bowl eligibility for the first time under their respective head coaches. UCF has appeared in two bowl games during Scott Frost's previous tenure, while Iowa State seeks to build on their dominant defensive showing against Cincinnati.

For the conference championship race, Texas Tech travels to Baylor in the afternoon, while Utah heads to Fort Worth to face the TCU Horned Frogs in the night window. Both Texas Tech and Utah are prime contenders for the league title and must avoid road letdowns as they face tough opponents. Colorado returns to Nippert Stadium to host Cincinnati at noon EST on ESPN+, a matchup where the Buffaloes aim to extend their momentum against a Bearcat run defense that has been highly vulnerable.

Kansas State faces a challenging test at home against the Arizona Wildcats, who field the most pass-heavy offense in the conference. The Wildcats are looking to rebound from their narrow loss to Utah, while Kansas State hopes to correct the offensive stagnation that plagued them in their 20-10 loss at TCU. The Wildcats will present a different kind of challenge for Kansas State compared to the run-heavy teams they have faced earlier in the season.

West Virginia concludes their 2026 home slate against the Houston Cougars at 1 p.m. EST on TNT. The Mountaineers are dealing with the psychological aftermath of their devastating loss to Kansas, while Houston aims to rebound from their heavy defeat at Colorado. These matchups underscore the volatile nature of the Big 12, where any team can be a threat on a given Saturday and bowl eligibility remains within reach for several middle-of-the-pack programs.