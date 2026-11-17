The Colorado Trail runs 567 miles from Denver to Durango. The southernmost portion of the trail washed away in recent floods, but officials are hopeful thru-hikers will still be able to travel it in 2027.

Colorado Trail markers are seen along a section of trail near Twin Lakes, Colorado on Friday, October 2, 2026. The trail runs 567 miles from Denver to Durango.

severely damaged the southernmost part of The Colorado Trail, and it’s unclear when the trail may be fixed for thru-hikers. The Colorado Trail spans 567 miles from Denver to Durango, traversing numerous national forests, wilderness areas, mountain ranges and rivers along the way. Most people hike it from north to south, ending in Durango where the trail drops off near downtown.

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The southernmost segment runs 21.5 miles from Kennebec Pass to Durango’s Junction Creek Trailhead.in the region also destroyed parts of the famous trail. The U.S. Forest Service described the damage as “a near total loss” in places where it parallels and crosses Junction Creek, which swelled as rain drenched the area. The Southern Terminus of the Colorado Trail was eroded by Junction Creek floodwaters.

“Miles of trail as well as multiple bridges crossing Junction Creek were wiped out, replaced with massive piles of boulders, trees, and other flood debris,” the agency said in.

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“The flood completely destroyed the lowest trail bridge, 2.6 miles from the lower Junction Creek Trailhead rail, and the Walls Gulch Trail Bridge at Mile 14.6. ” The road leading to the trailhead, Junction Creek Road, was also damaged, with one section totally collapsing due to water erosion.

The Forest Service was able to temporarily open one lane so that people trapped in the forest could get out; however, “water continues to run across the roadway eroding and destabilizing what is remaining of the road,” it said. The Forest Service, along with partners like The Colorado Trail Foundation and Durango Trails, has spent recent days assessing the damage to create a reconstruction plan.

The agency expects to repair Junction Creek Road first by installing a new culvert and retaining wall to ensure the area properly drains water going forward. Construction, which will include extensive excavation, is expected to begin in early 2027.

“As for the Junction Creek Trail, rebuilding will take longer,” the agency said in its release. “It will likely take a significant amount of time, planning, labor, and money. ”, said the extensive damage will be expensive to repair. Reconstruction will likely start in 2027, but it will be a multi-year process.

“So far, we have identified around 3 miles that have been washed away at Junction Creek — that is, completely gone — and we have over a dozen more that have been highly damaged,” he told The Denver Post. The Colorado Trail Foundation, which is responsible for maintaining the thoroughfare in collaboration with the Forest Service, will have a better understanding of the projected costs by the end of the year, Talley said.

But there are still unknowns about how the upcoming winter, the amount of snowfall and how quickly it melts next spring will impact the current damage. A vehicle sits parked where Junction Creek Road was eroded away by flowing water. Still, he encouraged would-be thru-hikers and thru-bikers not to avoid the area entirely next summer.

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It’s common for The Colorado Trail to have detours or be rerouted in any given year due to construction, damage repair or even wildlife activity. He expects there will be some sort of detour or alternative ending in place by the 2027 hiking season. Talley estimates up to 800,000 people recreate on some portion of the trail each year.

In 2026, nearly 900 people completed the whole thing, with three-quarters of those folks doing so in the same summer season, according to the foundation’s latest data. Recently, the number of detours due to natural disasters has been on the rise, Talley said. The iconic Leadville 100 mountain biking and running races, for example, typically traverse a part of The Colorado Trail near Sugar Loaf Dam and Turquoise Lake.

But the “Unfortunately, it’s a normal thing these days with a 600-mile trail,” he said.

“ definitely what we’re preparing for over the next decade or two. ” Though the funding and scope related to the Junction Creek project remain unclear, Talley said his organization is committed to rebuilding.

“This is going to be a priority, and we’re going to rebuild,” he said. “We’re excited to continue this 52-year-long tradition of having this wonderful trail that goes across the state. ”from The Colorado Trail Foundation. There’s even a text messaging option that can reach thru-hikers and thru-bikers while they are out on their adventure, Talley said.