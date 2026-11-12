Colorado teen and mother helped Utah girl reach safety through online chats

A conversation that began during an online game led a Colorado teenager and his mother to help a Utah girl get out of a dangerous situation.

A conversation that began during an online game led a Colorado teenager and his mother to help a Utah girl get out of a dangerous situation.

Landon Tresp said he met the girl while playing Among Us. After she told him she had run away, the two began talking on Discord. When she later said she was the Utah teenager whose disappearance had been in the news, Landon went to his mother, Khristina. The girl was 15 when she was reported missing from Garden City in May 2025. 2News shared extensive coverage on the girl's disappearance over the course of more than 500 days.

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, after more than a year and a half. Court documents say she told the family she was being held against her will. , was arrested and charged with transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Harmel has appeared in court on two separate occasions in Boise, Idaho related to this case.

Landon said the two started talking after meeting in the game. They moved their conversations to Discord and kept in touch during the week.

“I met her on Among Us one night,” he said. “We started talking, and she told me about how she was a runaway. ” When the girl told him she had been featured in news coverage, Landon said he realized the situation could be serious and shared what he knew with his mother. Khristina said she had not known who the girl was or that she was being sought by authorities.

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She said the girl shared photos and spoke with her online, building trust.

“All the media and everything aside, I just saw a little girl reaching out a hand asking for help, and I couldn’t turn my back on that,” Khristina said. Khristina said she tried to build trust carefully, including by video chatting with the girl. At first, the girl knew only the name of the city where she was staying and the name of the man she was with.

Khristina searched online listings and showed her photos of homes on Zillow that seemed to coincide with the information provided by the teenager. The girl recognized one of the homes and told Khristina, “That’s where I’m at, please help me. ” “I said, ‘I’ve got you. If you trust me, I trust you, and I’ll make sure you get out of there safe,’” recalled Khristina.

Federal court documents say investigators received a tip on Nov. 1 from a person whose minor child had met the girl through Among Us and continued communicating with her through another app. 2News viewed screenshots of various conversations that relate to the ongoing dialogue between the girl and the family in Colorado who was trying to help her. The documents say the girl told the other teen that she had run away, was at a man’s home in Oregon and was not allowed to leave.

She also sent news articles about her disappearance. After identifying the home, Khristina said she reached out to the girl’s mother, who planned to contact an attorney. An FBI agent then contacted Khristina, she said. The family and investigators arranged a video call monitored by the FBI.

Khristina said she wanted the girl to understand the importance of the plan and to feel safe enough to follow through. In the video call, the girl provided visual evidence of some of her claims, federal investigators wrote in previously filed affidavit.

“She spoke with me and devised a plan so that she was safe,” said Khristina. “She told me that she was going to give me a call once he was out of the home. And she did just that. She kept her word, and I kept mine to get her to safety.

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”On Nov. 1, with the man away from the home, the girl climbed the basement stairs and ranout the front door, Khristina said. An Oregon State Police trooper was there to meet her. Khristina watched the rescue unfold on the video call, recalling the moment she saw the girl sit in one of the responding vehicles from law enforcement.

“It was the most amazing feeling to know that she was okay and that she had a second chance at life,” she said. Khristina said she was grateful the girl trusted her and that Landon brought the information to her. She said she has grown attached to the teen and hopes she can move forward.

“She’s an amazing young girl. She’s got great potential,” said Khristina.

“I really hope the best for her and that everything works out the way that it’s supposed to for her. ”Khristina, a mother of five, said the experience underscored the importance of listening when children bring a concern to an adult, even if the details sound unusual at first.

“If your child comes to you and it sounds silly or it sounds funny and it doesn’t sound right, just stop for a second,” said Khristina. “Take a second to ask a couple of questions, even if you feel silly doing so. ”“I’m so proud of my boy for trusting me and bringing me that information,” she said. Khristina and Landon said they are trying to stay in touch with the girl, who is now in Utah state custody.

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