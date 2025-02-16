Colorado State Rams Crush Wyoming Cowboys in Border War Showdown

In a dominant display, the Colorado State Rams defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 88-53 in their Border War matchup. The Rams' strong first-half performance set the tone for the game, and they continued to control the pace throughout. Nique Clifford led the Rams with a double-double, while multiple players contributed to the scoring effort.

Colorado State's men's basketball team dominated Wyoming in their Border War matchup on Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins. The Rams surged to a commanding 44-19 halftime lead and never relinquished control, ultimately securing an impressive 88-53 victory. This win propelled them to a 16-9 overall record and a strong 10-4 mark within the Mountain West Conference .

Nique Clifford spearheaded the Rams' offensive onslaught, recording his 12th double-double of the season with a stellar performance of 22 points and 11 rebounds. Kyan Evans contributed 15 points, while Jaylen Crocker-Johnson chipped in with 11.The Rams seized control from the outset, taking a 3-0 lead on a three-pointer by Crocker-Johnson. They maintained this momentum throughout the first half, relentlessly extending their advantage. Clifford capped off the opening period with a three-pointer at the buzzer, propelling CSU to a commanding 25-point lead, 44-19. Clifford led the scoring charge in the first half with 13 points, while Evans added 12. The Rams showcased their offensive prowess, shooting an impressive 58% from the field in the first 20 minutes.In the second half, Wyoming made a brief attempt to close the gap, momentarily reducing CSU's lead to 17 points three minutes in. However, the Rams swiftly responded, ultimately establishing a 30-point lead at 78-48 with 6:19 remaining. Their dominance reached its peak with a 36-point advantage at 86-50, achieved with 49 seconds left on a three-pointer by Jaden Steppe. After Wyoming narrowed the margin to 86-53, Steppe added another basket, securing the final outcome for CSU. The Rams finished the game with a remarkable 61% shooting percentage and a commanding 34-26 rebounding edge. They received valuable contributions from their bench, amassing 33 points, led by Ethan Morton's eight. Keshawn Williams and Nikola Djapa each contributed seven points off the bench





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Basketball College Basketball Colorado State Rams Wyoming Cowboys Border War Mountain West Conference

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado State Rams Top Fresno State BulldogsColorado State's Nique Clifford led the team to victory over Fresno State with 24 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. The Rams (13-7, 7-2 Mountain West Conference) secured a 69-64 win against the Bulldogs (5-15, 1-8).

Read more »

San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams, aim for 5th straight winSan Diego State will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Colorado State. The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Colorado State is 8-3 against the MWC, and San Diego State is 8-3 against conference opponents.

Read more »

San Diego State Aztecs Fall to Colorado State RamsThe San Diego State Aztecs faced a tough defeat against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday night. Despite a strong effort and a record-breaking performance from freshman Magoon Gwath, the Aztecs couldn't overcome a late surge by the Rams, ultimately losing 68-63.

Read more »

Utah State holds on to beat Colorado State Rams 93-85 at homeThe Aggies shot 57% from the 3-point line, but struggles with free throws continued.

Read more »

Colorado State Rams Face Transition and Rebuilding After Dismal Start to 2025The Colorado State Rams are facing a challenging period as they grapple with key departures and a transition to the Pac-12 conference. The football team's struggles are compounded by the loss of several key players and coaches, leaving head coach Jay Norvell with a significant rebuilding task.

Read more »

New Mexico Lobos Defeat Colorado State RamsNew Mexico Lobos secured an 87-65 victory over the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday. Donovan Dent and CJ Noland led the Lobos with 19 points each. Rashaan Mbemba and Kyan Evans scored 17 and 15 points respectively for the Rams.

Read more »