With snow in the forecast, Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to prepare their cars for winter weather.

DENVER — With snow in the forecast, Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to prepare their cars for winter weather.

“You're going to need — while you're driving through the mountains or in these blizzards — shovels, food, water, snacks, things for the kids to do, or blankets to keep warm,” Hunter Mathews, Colorado state trooper said. Denver7 anchor Micah Smith has more tips for drivers on how to prepare their vehicles in the video below: Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers to prepare their cars for winter weather Mathews said these items will help travelers who find themselves stuck in traffic during a winter weather event.

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“These things are going to help you along the way as you get stuck in traffic or you get stranded somewhere. And Colorado State Patrol or tow truck is a little too far away to come and assist you in a timely manner,” Mathews said. Mathews said emergency responders will always try to help drivers in distress, but being prepared allows drivers to help themselves while they wait for personnel to arrive.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that you're safe. But if you get stuck in a blizzard that is completely shutting down the roadway, and there's no safe way for us to get to you, we're going to do our best to find the best time to sneak in and get you out of there,” Mathews said.

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Trooper Mathews also reminded drivers about Colorado's Passenger Vehicle Traction and Chain Laws, which requires passenger vehicles to have winter tires while driving on I-170 between Morrison and Dotsero. Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Micah Smith Micah Smith anchors Denver7’s 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts, and reports on issues impacting all of Colorado’s communities. She specializes in telling stories centered on social equity and hearing voices that are unheard or silenced.

If you’d like to get in touch with Micah, fill out the form below to send her an email.